RTI Presents "Architecting IIoT Systems of Systems with Connext DDS 5.3" Complimentary Webinar

Attendees Will Learn Best Practices for Leveraging Connext DDS 5.3 in Designing Secure and Scalable IIoT Architectures

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - Real-Time Innovations (RTI), the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity company, today announced it is hosting a complimentary webinar, "Architecting IIoT Systems of Systems with Connext DDS 5.3," which will be presented by Niheer Patel, product manager at RTI.

RTI's latest product release, Connext DDS 5.3, is designed to help build secure and scalable IIoT systems. The release features several enhancements to the Connext Databus for secure and reliable, data-centric messaging between intelligent machines. These advanced capabilities give architects a competitive advantage in their IIoT system designs, and enable systems to evolve with growing demands of industries, such as healthcare, autonomous vehicles and smart energy.

This presentation will answer some of the key questions confronting architects and developers of IIoT systems, including: What are some of the fundamental connectivity requirements across IIoT industries like healthcare and smart energy? How do all of the components communicate securely and efficiently in an autonomous vehicle or a microgrid? How do OEMs and system integrators ensure devices from their suppliers interoperate effectively?

Attendees will learn about the latest features RTI is unveiling with Connext DDS that will help customers design secure and scalable IIoT systems of systems, and why these capabilities are critical for IIoT architectures.

Niheer Patel has more than 11 years of experience in embedded software and distributed systems. Niheer earned a degree in Computer Science and Engineering from the University of California, San Diego and an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley. In previous roles, Niheer led safety certification efforts and worked with external partners to launch a cross-company project to build a small-footprint RTOS for IoT using security-minded development practices.

Event Details

What: "Architecting IIoT Systems of Systems with Connext DDS 5.3" complimentary webinar

When: Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET

Speaker: Niheer Patel, Product Manager, RTI

For more information, and to register for this complimentary event, please visit: http://bit.ly/2ywICcT

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity company. The RTI Connext® databus is a software framework that shares information in real time, making applications work together as one, integrated system. It connects across field, fog and cloud. Its reliability, security, performance and scalability are proven in the most demanding industrial systems. Deployed systems include medical devices and imaging; wind, hydro and solar power; autonomous planes, trains and cars; traffic control; Oil and Gas; robotics, ships and defense.

RTI lives at the intersection of functional artificial intelligence and pervasive networking(SM).

RTI is the largest vendor of products based on the Object Management Group (OMG) Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif.

