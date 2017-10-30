RTI Presents "Healthcare IIoT: Ideas are Easy. Execution is Hard" Complimentary Webinar

Presentation will Cover the Impact of the Industrial IoT, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning on Healthcare

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 30, 2017) - Real-Time Innovations (RTI), the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity company, today announced it is hosting a complimentary webinar, "Healthcare IIoT: Ideas are Easy. Execution is Hard."

Every day, we find a new market or application where the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) will redefine life as we know it -- from our methods of transportation, to how we purchase goods, to the way energy is transmitted and managed. However, none of these applications will have as profound an impact on the human race as the application of IIoT and AI/ML in healthcare.

Medical errors are the third leading cause of death behind cancer and cardiac disease, leading to more than 200,000 preventable deaths every year. We have an aging population growing at an unprecedented rate, and additionally, healthcare costs are increasing, driven largely by the adoption of new technology. This leads many healthcare industry experts to wonder: why is this?

In this webinar, RTI's healthcare market development director, David Niewolny, will discuss the current state of the healthcare industry and the impact of advancing technology. Attendees will learn about the technical challenges of developing a fully networked, interoperable and secure healthcare system -- including connectivity, standardization and scalability. This webinar will also cover technical solutions and how the healthcare industry can pave the best path forward.

At RTI, Niewolny is responsible for driving business strategy, product requirements and leading sales/marketing activities for the healthcare market. He has more than 18 years of experience within the embedded technology market with more than 10 years focused on connected healthcare and medical applications. Niewolny holds an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin and a B.S. in biomedical/biochemical engineering from Iowa State University.

Event Details

What: "Healthcare IIoT: Ideas are Easy. Execution is Hard" complimentary webinar

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. PT/10:00 a.m. CT/11:00 a.m. ET

Speaker: David Niewolny, Healthcare Market Development Director, RTI

