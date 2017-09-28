RTI Presents "How to Design Industrial IoT Systems with LabVIEW 2017's Interoperable Data Communication Support" Complimentary Webinar

Technical Experts from RTI and National Instruments will Provide Guidance on Choosing the Best Solutions for Architecting IIoT Systems

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 28, 2017) - Real-Time Innovations (RTI), the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity company, today announced it is hosting a complimentary webinar, "How to Design Industrial IoT Systems with LabVIEW 2017's Interoperable Data Communication Support," in partnership with National Instruments (NI), the global leader in virtual instrumentation. This webinar will be presented in part by RTI's vice president of products and markets, David Barnett.

The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) incorporates devices and applications that are developed by many suppliers and running on many platforms. To ensure that these complex systems of systems are easy to integrate, cost effective, and efficient to build, it is critical to take advantage of standard interfaces and protocols.

National Instruments' LabVIEW 2017 simplifies integration so that users can quickly connect to diverse hardware and software assets. Now, LabVIEW 2017 incorporates support for the two leading interoperability standards used in IIoT systems: OPC UA and DDS. Where OPC UA targets device interchangeability, DDS -- Data Distribution Service™ -- targets software integration and autonomy. Built-in support for these two standards allows developers to fully utilize the power of LabVIEW and NI hardware as well as RTI software to build large-scale and heterogeneous IIoT systems.

In this webinar, technical experts from RTI and NI will cover data communications support in LabVIEW 2017, introduce OPC and RTI DDS Toolkits, compare and contrast OPC UA and DDS standards, and provide guidance on choosing the best solution for architecting IIoT systems.

David Barnett has more than 25 years of experience in distributed, real-time and embedded systems. He joined RTI in 2005 and is responsible for the company's product roadmap, product marketing and market development. David earned a degree in Computer Science from the University of California, Berkeley.

Carlos Pazos is a senior product marketing manager for software marketing at NI. He focuses on industrial automation solutions including industrial communications, heterogeneous computing architectures and distributed system management.

Event Details

What: "How to Design Industrial IoT Systems with LabVIEW 2017's Interoperable Data Communication Support" complimentary webinar

When: Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. PT/10:00 a.m. CT/11:00 a.m. ET

Speakers: David Barnett, Vice President of Products and Markets, RTI, Carlos Pazos, Senior Product Marketing Manager for Software Marketing, NI

For more information, and to register for this complimentary event, please visit: http://bit.ly/2xB1RTR

