RTI Presents "IoT Panel - An Inside Look at IoT Platforms" Complimentary Webinar

Ayla Networks, Parasoft and PTC Join RTI in Discussing Best Practices for Enabling Successful IoT Deployments

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - Real-Time Innovations (RTI), the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity company, today announced it is hosting a complimentary webinar, "IoT Panel - An Inside Look at IoT Platforms," in partnership with Ayla Networks, a manufacturer of cloud-based software for the Internet of Networks; Parasoft, a leader in modern application functional test automation tools; and PTC, a leading provider of technology platforms and solutions that transform how companies operate in the Internet of Things.

IoT is known for its unique architecture involving sensors, embedded devices & gateways and data center/cloud applications. Once the architecture is understood, defining platforms that implement the architecture is the next logical step toward effective deployment of a variety of IoT applications. Platforms are often simply thought of as a framework that provides code and interfaces for IoT development. However, the IoT platform must extend to ecosystem, manageability, security and tools in order to address key IoT development challenges.

This panel of experts will outline key capabilities of emerging IoT platforms and important connectivity, manageability, ecosystem and development tools needed for successful IoT development.

Event Details

What: "IoT Panel - An Inside Look at IoT Platforms," complimentary webinar

When: Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. PT/2:00 p.m. ET

Sponsors: RTI, Ayla Networks, Parasoft and PTC

For more information, and to register for this free event, please visit: http://bit.ly/2l80JSA

