RTI Presents "IoT Panel: Exploring the Industrial IoT - What Makes It Different?" Complimentary Webinar

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 13, 2017) - Real-Time Innovations (RTI), the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity company, today announced it is hosting a complimentary webinar, "IoT Panel: Exploring the Industrial IoT - What Makes It Different?" in partnership with Flexera Software, a global licensing, compliance, cybersecurity and installation solutions company; PTC, a provider of leading IoT and AR solutions; and Red Hat, a provider of open source solutions.

These days, almost anything involving a device connected to a mobile or cloud application is being called an IoT application. Examples such as smart home and retail applications leverage a combination of sensors, gateways and cloud applications to implement measurement and analysis applications. However, there is a distinct segment of the IoT involving industrial systems for medical, transportation energy and others, where reliability and availability are critical. What are the distinguishing characteristics of the Industrial IoT? What are important considerations for the Industrial IoT that may not be as important for other IoT applications? These are crucial questions IoT solutions providers must ask.

This panel of experts will discuss distinguishing characteristics, important elements, and unique implementation and deployment strategies for the Industrial IoT.

Event Details

What: "IoT Panel: Exploring the Industrial IoT - What Makes It Different?" complimentary webinar

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. PT/2:00 p.m. ET

Sponsors: RTI, Flexera Software, PTC, Red Hat

