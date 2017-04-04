RTI Presents "The Inside Story: How the IIC's Connectivity Framework Guides IIoT Connectivity Selection" Complimentary Webinar

RTI CEO and Principal Solution Architect to Discuss the Significance of the IICF in Accelerating IoT Development

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Real-Time Innovations (RTI), the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity company, today announced it is hosting a complimentary webinar, "The Inside Story: How the IIC's Connectivity Framework Guides IIoT Connectivity Selection."

The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) landscape today is a confusing mix of proprietary connectivity technologies and standards. Some are general purpose, some are mostly appropriate for enterprise applications and others are optimized for a narrow set of domain-specific use cases in vertically integrated systems. This confusion hinders the ability to share data that IIoT systems need. Architects need clarity on how to effectively share data between IIoT components and systems.

To address this confusion, the Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC) just released the Industrial Internet Connectivity Framework (IICF). It is the result of years of work by many organizations and is the only extensive connectivity analysis by multiple experts from many companies at a major consortium. More importantly, it not only provides high-level design guidance, but also detailed, useful, tangible and practical guidance for those building IIoT solutions today.

The IICF crystallizes the requirements, layers, functions and considerations of the IIoT connectivity stack. Specifically, it defines a new framework layer as an essential element of the IIoT connectivity puzzle. The IICF includes a deep assessment template to evaluate any connectivity technology and place it correctly on the stack. It then catalogs common IIoT standards, evaluating them against the template. The IICF thus establishes a starting point for accelerating connectivity technology selection.

With the guidance of the IICF, system developers now have a clear roadmap for navigating the IIoT connectivity landscape. The framework clarifies the connectivity stack, provides an assessment template for system architects evaluating connectivity technologies, defines a reference architecture for data sharing and establishes criteria for core connectivity standards. It sorts out differences and applicability between connectivity frameworks standards such as DDS, OPC-UA, oneM2M and connectivity transports standards such as MQTT, CoAP and HTTP, that are sometimes used to build ad-hoc frameworks.

In this webinar, Dr. Stan Schneider, CEO at RTI and IIC Steering Committee member, and Dr. Rajive Joshi, Principal Solution Architect at RTI and co-chair of the IIC Connectivity Task Group, will discuss the significance of the IICF in accelerating IoT development and will provide an analysis of current standards. Joshi recently won the IIC's highest honor, the Individual Achievement Award, for his work in co-authoring the IICF.

Event Details

What: "The Inside Story: How the IIC's Connectivity Framework Guides IIoT Connectivity Selection," complimentary webinar

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. PT/2:00 p.m. ET

Speakers: Dr. Stan Schneider, CEO at RTI and Dr. Rajive Joshi, Principal Solution Architect at RTI

For more information, and to register for this free event, please visit: http://bit.ly/2o9RmA6

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity company. The RTI Connext® databus is a software framework that shares information in real time, making applications work together as one, integrated system. It connects across field, fog and cloud. Its reliability, security, performance and scalability are proven in the most demanding industrial systems. Deployed systems include medical devices and imaging; wind, hydro and solar power; autonomous planes, trains and cars; traffic control; Oil and Gas; robotics, ships and defense.

RTI lives at the intersection of functional artificial intelligence and pervasive networking(SM).

RTI is the largest vendor of products based on the Object Management Group (OMG) Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif.

RTI is hiring aggressively; see www.rti.com/careers.