RTI Presents "Upgrade Your System's Security - Making the Jump from Connext DDS Professional to Connext DDS Secure" Complimentary Webinar

Security Expert Niheer Patel to Discuss the Advantages and Benefits of the Data-Distribution Service™ (DDS) Security Specification

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - Real-Time Innovations (RTI), the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity company, announced their complimentary webinar, "Upgrade Your System's Security - Making the Jump from Connext DDS Professional to Connext DDS Secure".

Upgrading your system can often feel like a risky venture, especially if it involves significant changes to your connectivity infrastructure. Add this to the pressure to incorporate security capabilities into your solution and the task can become paralyzing. Thankfully, this is not the case with the Data-Distribution Service (DDS) Security Specification.

The DDS Security Specification extends the proven DDS framework through the addition of a set of flexible security plugins. New and existing applications can now upgrade their security capabilities without the overhead of any additional software development. This includes authenticating domain participants, encrypting topics and controlling, which participants are allowed to publish or subscribe to each topic.

In this webinar, Niheer Patel, Product Manager at RTI, will provide information about the OMG DDS Security Specification and what benefits RTI's Connext DDS Secure can offer users.

Event Details

What: "Upgrade Your System's Security - Making the Jump from Connext DDS Professional to Connext DDS Secure," complimentary webinar.

When: Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET

Sponsors: RTI

For more information, and to register for this free event, please visit: http://bit.ly/2lTOHbv

