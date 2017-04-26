RTI Provides Data Distribution Service (DDS) Support for LynxOS-178 2.2.4

RTI Connext DDS Is DO-178C DAL-A Certifiable, Aligned with the Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE) 2.1 Technical Standard

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 26, 2017) - Real-Time Innovations (RTI), the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity company, today announced the availability of its safety-certifiable Data Distribution Service (DDS) implementation for the LynxOS-178 2.2.4 Real-Time Operating System (RTOS). RTI Connext® DDS Cert reduces the time, cost and risk associated with integrating avionics systems by providing an off-the-shelf connectivity framework that eliminates the need to develop, certify and maintain custom communications software.

Connext DDS Cert has proven certifiability to the DO-178C avionics safety standard. It is available with a complete certification package for the most stringent DO-178C Design Assurance Level (DAL), DAL-A. Connext DDS Cert is also aligned with the FACE 2.1 Technical Standard, including optional support for the FACE Transport Service Segment (TSS) application programming interface.

"The combination of Connext DDS Cert and LynxOS-178 provides avionics manufacturers with a completely standards-compliant and safety-certifiable platform," said Niheer Patel, product manager for Connext DDS Cert at RTI. "Both products support POSIX and ARINC interfaces, are aligned with the FACE standard, and are available with DO-178C certification evidence."

For more information on Connext DDS Cert, please visit: https://www.rti.com/products/dds/cert

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity company. The RTI Connext® databus is a software framework that shares information in real time, making applications work together as one, integrated system. It connects across field, fog and cloud. Its reliability, security, performance and scalability are proven in the most demanding industrial systems. Deployed systems include medical devices and imaging; wind, hydro and solar power; autonomous planes, trains and cars; traffic control; oil and gas; robotics, ships and defense.

RTI lives at the intersection of functional artificial intelligence and pervasive networking(SM).

RTI is the largest vendor of products based on the Object Management Group (OMG) Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif.

RTI is hiring aggressively; see www.rti.com/careers.

RTI, Real-Time Innovations, RTI Data Distribution Service and Connext are registered trademarks or trademarks of Real-Time Innovations, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective companies.