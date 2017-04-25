RTI to Host Annual Connext Conference in Munich, Germany

World's Largest Gathering of Power Data Distribution Service™ (DDS™) Users to Share Expertise on Developing Smarter, Secure Systems for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - Real-Time Innovations (RTI), the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity company, today announced its third annual Connext Conference, which will take place on May 9-10 at the Munich Airport Marriott Hotel in Munich, Germany. This two-day conference is the world's largest gathering of DDS users and experts, dedicated to building intelligent systems using DDS and the Connext® family of products.

The internet has evolved from connecting people to devices, to connecting devices to devices and systems to systems. Along the way, connectivity has become the critical, cross-cutting function that supports interoperability within and across IIoT systems. The Connext Conference delivers information on developing smarter, more secure systems that connect the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

Featured speakers will share the basics of building and updating a system's architecture to meet the changing demands of the IIoT. Attendees will gain a better understanding of the software framework that connects the IIoT, learn how to minimize the risk of data in motion in IIoT systems and accelerate development processes for IIoT applications in various industries, such as autonomous driving, energy and healthcare.

The event will include hands-on workshops, keynotes by RTI customers and executives, as well as interactive demos. Participants will also get an inside look into the latest news about RTI's Connext DDS software. Keynote presentations include:

A New Guide for IIoT Connectivity: Stan Schneider, CEO at RTI

Stan Schneider, CEO at RTI Technology Vision: Open IIoT Standards-Based Framework: Dr. Gerardo Pardo-Castellote, CTO at RTI

Dr. Gerardo Pardo-Castellote, CTO at RTI Accelerating Distributed Systems Development Using Connext Tools: Ken Brophy, Principal Applications Engineer at RTI

Ken Brophy, Principal Applications Engineer at RTI Implementation of Technology Vision: Next Connext DDS Release: Fernando Crespo, Product Architect at RTI

Fernando Crespo, Product Architect at RTI Solving Customers' IIoT Architecture Challenges: Juanjo Martin Carrascosa, Senior Application Engineer at RTI





"We are thrilled to welcome partners and customers to our annual users' conference for a third year," said Stan Schneider, CEO at RTI. "Our users are a diverse group, offering invaluable insight and expertise on the Industrial Internet across a wide range of platforms and applications. We are excited to learn more about the ways in which they are leveraging DDS, so we can continue to innovate and meet the ever-changing demands of this vast and explosive market."

Event Details

What: Connext Conference 2017

When: May 9-10, 2017

Where: Munich Airport Marriott Hotel, Alois-Steinecker-Straße 20, Freising, Germany 85354

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity company. The RTI Connext® databus is a software framework that shares information in real time, making applications work together as one, integrated system. It connects across field, fog and cloud. Its reliability, security, performance and scalability are proven in the most demanding industrial systems. Deployed systems include medical devices and imaging; wind, hydro and solar power; autonomous planes, trains and cars; traffic control; Oil and Gas; robotics, ships and defense.

RTI lives at the intersection of functional artificial intelligence and pervasive networking(SM).

RTI is the largest vendor of products based on the Object Management Group (OMG) Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif.

