RTI CTO to Discuss Best Practices for Leveraging Interoperability in DDS Deployments

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 21, 2017) - REAL-TIME INNOVATIONS (RTI), the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity company, today announced its participation in a live Data-Distribution Service (DDS™) Security Interoperability Demo in partnership with the Object Management Group (OMG), an international, open membership, not-for-profit technology standards consortium. Dr. Gerardo Pardo-Castellote, Founder and Co-chair of the OMG DDS Special Interest Group and Chief Technology Officer at RTI, will present a live demonstration of interoperability between multiple DDS implementations highlighting the DDS Security standard.

The demonstration will include an overview of the configuration options available in the standardized DDS Security plug-ins and present example scenarios to show how the DDS Security standard supports the key topics of Identification, Access Control, Integrity and Confidentiality.

OMG's Data-Distribution Service (DDS™) is the proven data connectivity standard for the Internet of Things (IoT). A protocol and API standard for data-centric connectivity, DDS integrates the components of a system together, providing low-latency data connectivity, extreme reliability and a scalable architecture that business and mission-critical Internet of Things applications need.

Event Details

What: OMG's Data-Distribution Service (DDS™) Security Interoperability Demo

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2017 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. CT

Where: Hyatt Regency New Orleans Hotel, 601 Loyola Ave, New Orleans, LA 70113

Presenters: Dr. Gerardo Pardo-Castellote, Founder and Co-chair of the OMG DDS SIG and CTO at RT

For more information, and to register for this complimentary event, please visit: http://bit.ly/2faYl8J

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity company. The RTI Connext® databus is a software framework that shares information in real time, making applications work together as one, integrated system. It connects across field, fog and cloud. Its reliability, security, performance and scalability are proven in the most demanding industrial systems. Deployed systems include medical devices and imaging; wind, hydro and solar power; autonomous planes, trains and cars; traffic control; Oil and Gas; robotics, ships and defense.

RTI lives at the intersection of functional artificial intelligence and pervasive networkingSM.

RTI is the largest vendor of products based on the Object Management Group (OMG) Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif.

