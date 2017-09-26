Rubicon Labs Presents Strategies at IoT Device Security Summit to Enable IoT Service Revenue Growth Via Secure IoT Identity

Company guides developers in secure solutions for creating highly extensible, growth-enabling service revenue business models using secure identity service for IoT devices

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - Rubicon Labs, a leader in secure identity services for IoT devices, will present "Secure IoT Identity and the Emergence of IoT Control" at the IoT Device Security Summit in Santa Clara, California, on September 28, 2017. Rubicon Labs' Chief Product Officer Rod Schultz joins a select group of visionaries and cyber-security thought leaders to present actionable perspectives on key technologies driving the product development of innovative IoT services and solutions.

"If you connect a device to a network you must be able to control and secure it," said Schultz. "The problem is that IoT developers need entirely new ways to control connected IoT devices in order to create services and grow revenue streams, while also protecting their brands and an enterprise's data from security breaches," Schultz said. "The solution is to create IoT services and security built upon a foundation of trusted, highly secure and unique identity." Mr. Schultz added, "That identity must be readily subscribable and manageable down to the very low-power device level in order to support ongoing service enhancements, subscriptions and a wide breadth of feature activation/enhancement/deactivation capabilities."

Schultz will offer actionable strategies to support revenue generation, sustain a profitable business model and protect a firm's brand equity by implementing a service that ensures secure identity and offers the opportunity to provide value-added subscription services. Schultz will also provide the business underpinnings and technical details of Rubicon's Identity Service.

Schultz's IoT Device Security Summit presentation -- "Secure IoT Identity and the Emergence of IoT Control" -- will be held at 3 pm, September 28, 2017 in the Santa Clara Ballroom of the Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, CA, as part of the conference's Security Track II.

Rubicon Labs also will unveil an important new platform that is critical for IoT makers and service providers to simplify the provisioning of secure identities for tens of millions of connected IoT devices. The new software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform also will make it possible for IoT makers and service providers to create add-on subscription services that generate new revenue streams. Rubicon Labs' new platform is a foundation for innovation that supports the provisioning speed, scale, extremely low-power consumption and attractive economics essential to realize the true market potential of IoT.

Rubicon Labs will also demonstrate the secure provisioning of both identity and secure services built on top of this secure identity platform. The Company will cloud-provision highly manageable identity-driven services such as data signing/validation, data encryption/decryption, secure cloud data aggregation, and cloud-managed IoT identities.

Together, the platform and cloud services provide a true plug-and-play IoT framework to allow developers to create a secure cloud-controlled service for the emerging wave of IoT devices and market opportunities.

About Rubicon Labs:

Rubicon Labs provides trust, identity, and security for connected IoT devices. The Company believes secure identities are foundational to help the IoT market achieve its massive potential. Rubicon has created a unique platform to provide security and identity seamlessly from the cloud to gateway and even to the most resource-constrained IoT endpoints.

Rubicon Labs' Identity Platform is delivered as Software as a Service (SaaS), providing developers with a simple path to authenticate, secure and control their devices. Once identity is provisioned, data can be encrypted and signed, devices can be controlled with policies and over-the-air updates can be targeted to unique devices.

Rubicon Labs is based in San Francisco, with an R&D team in Austin, Texas. The company is backed by Third Point Ventures, Pelion Venture Partners, and Akamai Technologies.

For more information, please visit: https://www.rubiconlabs.io/