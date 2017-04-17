Rubicon Labs Showcases IoT Identity Platform with Presentation and Product Demonstration at ST Technology Tour in Seattle

Rubicon's Cloud-to-Device Identity and Authentication Delivers Efficiency, Policy Enforcement, and IoT Services to the Industrial, Smart Buildings/Cities, Healthcare, and Agricultural Markets

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 17, 2017) - Rubicon Labs, a cybersecurity company providing secure identity for IoT devices, will make a presentation and showcase its breakthrough Identity Platform on ST's STM32L4 MCU device in Seattle tomorrow, April 18, at the ST Technology Tour 2017.

Titled "IoT Identity: A Driver for New Revenue Generation," the presentation will focus on both the enormous business opportunities and the dangers of the expanding the attack surface and security holes in IoT devices.

Rod Schultz, VP Product, will discuss how to identify security pitfalls and how to control and amplify the power of IoT devices to maximize business success and the opportunity to implement new business models. Rubicon's IoT Identity Platform is designed to unlock new revenue streams and provide secure identity for cloud services running on AWS, down to the very low end ARM® Cortex®-M0 class of MCU processors. Rubicon will demonstrate the secure provisioning of identity and the services built on top of this secure identity such as data signing/validation, data encryption/decryption, and policy creation and enforcement.

Rubicon Labs' CEO Richard Egan said: "The Rubicon Identity Platform showcased on an ST ARM® Cortex®-M class device expands the Rubicon Labs ecosystem with a close partnership with ST and helps enable Identity for IoT ecosystems for several markets, including industrial, medical, and agricultural sectors."

Those interested in attending the Rubicon Labs presentation can join the event for free by signing up at: ST Technology Tour. The Tour, sponsored by ST Technology, is a traveling seminar with hands-on exhibits and presentations.

About Rubicon Labs:

Rubicon Labs was founded in 2012 with a mission to provide trust, identity, and security. It is disrupting the world of digital identity in the IoT space with an identity service from the cloud down to the smallest micro-controllers that allows unique identities to be easily provisioned across networks. Rubicon's choice of symmetric cryptography allows identity be done at very low power and high speed. This service abstracts the challenges of security and identity and allows for the monetization of IoT networks and data.

Rubicon Labs is venture-backed with funding from Akamai, Third Point Ventures, and Pelion Venture Partners. The team has driven the development of globally successful technologies with Apple (including key contributions to the DRM structure for iTunes), Logitech, Broadcom, and key defense technologies. The company holds 13 patents with additional pending. For more information, please visit: https://www.rubiconlabs.io/