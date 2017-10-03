Rubicon Labs Will Showcase the Rubicon Secure Identity Platform at the IoT Solutions World Congress in Barcelona

Company guides developers in secure solutions for creating a massively scalable identity service for resource constrained IoT edge devices to protect the network and unlock revenue

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 3, 2017) - Rubicon Labs, a leader in secure identity services for IoT devices, will showcase its Rubicon Secure Identity Platform at the IoT World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, October 3-5, 2017. The platform facilitates a comprehensive approach to security that simplifies the provisioning of millions of secure identities to IoT devices. With securely verifiable cryptographic identities from Rubicon, IoT makers and service providers can create add-on subscription services that generate new revenue streams and enable new business models.

Rubicon Labs will be showcasing its solution in the Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC) Pavilion at Booth 571. "The need to create a security and identity platform that fits into both current and new IoT devices and networks is critical. Our solution enables a one-stop-shop for security that scales from the cloud to the gateway or phone and down to the lowest resource sensor device," said Chief Product Officer, Rod Schultz.

Rubicon Labs' newly unveiled Secure Identity Platform enables IoT makers to add security as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) for the millions of new connected IoT devices and the billions of currently released devices. The platform is extremely scalable, power efficient, and designed to fit into the smallest of MCUs at any point of the product development or testing process. The platform is available to early access partners and can be downloaded for integration into any IoT devices.

About Rubicon Labs:

Rubicon Labs provides trust, identity, and security for connected IoT devices. The Company believes secure identities are foundational to help the IoT market achieve its massive potential. Rubicon has created a unique platform to provide security and identity seamlessly from the cloud to gateway and even to the most resource-constrained IoT endpoints.

Rubicon Labs' Identity Platform is delivered as Software as a Service (SaaS), providing developers with a simple path to authenticate, secure and control their devices. Once identity is provisioned, data can be encrypted and signed, devices can be controlled with policies and over-the-air updates can be targeted to unique devices.

Rubicon Labs is based in San Francisco, with an R&D team in Austin, Texas. The company is backed by Third Point Ventures, Pelion Venture Partners, and Akamai Technologies.

For more information, please visit: https://www.rubiconlabs.io/