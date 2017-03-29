Rubicon Minerals Files its 2016 Annual Financials and Provides an Update on its Exploration Program

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Rubicon Minerals Corporation (TSX:RMX)(OTC PINK:RBYCF) ("Rubicon" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its Annual Information Form, audited Consolidated Financial Statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the financial year-ended December 31, 2016. The Company confirms that copies of Rubicon's annual financials can be obtained at www.rubiconminerals.com or www.sedar.com.

Specific Items from the 2016 Consolidated Financial Statements:

Cash balance: As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and deposits were C$24.1 million and C$3.1 million, respectively. Subsequent to quarter-end, Rubicon received the restricted cash and deposits and closed a C$10.0 million (gross) bought deal flow-through private placement. As of March 29, 2017, the Company's cash position is approximately C$33.9 million.





Please refer to our Consolidated Financial Statements and related MD&A for the financial year-ended December 31, 2016 for further details.

2017 Exploration Program Update

The Company has re-logged more than 3,873 metres ("m") of core from historical drilling for structural geology. Structural geology analysis of the F2 Gold Deposit by Golder Associates Inc. is ongoing. Rubicon has commenced orientated diamond drilling of the F2 Gold Deposit at the 305-metre level below surface. To-date, the Company has completed approximately 856 m of drilling. In addition, Rubicon plans to commence drilling at the 610-metre level below surface with a second drill rig in April 2017, when the rehabilitation of 610-metre level has been completed. The table below summarizes the progress of the exploration activities undertaken to-date:

Exploration activity Progress to-date Planned Core re-logging 3,873 m 10,000 m Drilling at the 244- and 305-metre levels 856 m 3,500 m Drilling at the 610-metre level Commences April 2017 20,000 m

Please review the Rubicon's January 10, 2017 news release for more details on the 2017 Exploration Program. The Company intends to provide periodic updates to the markets as it completes the various elements of the exploration program.

New Website

Rubicon has launched a new website at www.rubiconminerals.com.

About Rubicon Minerals Corporation

Rubicon Minerals Corporation is an advanced exploration company that owns the Phoenix Gold Project, located in the prolific Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. Additionally, Rubicon controls over 280 square kilometres of prime exploration ground in Red Lake and more than 900 square kilometres of mineral property interests in the emerging Long Canyon gold district that straddles the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. Rubicon's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (RMX) and the OTC markets (RBYCF). For more information, please visit our new website at www.rubiconminerals.com.

RUBICON MINERALS CORPORATION

George Ogilvie, P.Eng., President and CEO

