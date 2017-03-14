Rubrik Appoints Ashish Gupta as VP of Engineering and Head of Rubrik Bangalore

20-year veteran of Silicon Valley and India technology industries joins from FlipKart to grow and lead new Rubrik Bangalore Development Center

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - Rubrik, the Cloud Data Management company, today announced the appointment of Ashish Gupta as VP of Engineering and Head of Rubrik Bangalore. Gupta will grow and lead Rubrik's Bangalore Development Center, and will have full development responsibility for specific product areas. This is the latest move in Rubrik's global expansion and another example of its high growth, as the company recently announced a global annual run rate approaching $100M.

"We're excited to welcome a technical leader of Ashish's calibre and experience," said Bipul Sinha, founder and CEO of Rubrik. "As we continue to rapidly innovate Rubrik's Cloud Data Management platform, it's critical that we hire the best talent worldwide. We plan to more than double our U.S. engineering team, and now we can attract top local talent in India to work at the Bangalore Development Center, which will offer end-to-end development responsibility for specific product areas."

"I was impressed with Rubrik's incredible growth and the company's bold vision to enable enterprises to secure, manage and orchestrate data in the hybrid cloud," said Gupta, VP Engineering at Rubrik. "The quality of the current team and the problems we're trying to solve should enable us to attract world-class engineers, and we'll be focused on hiring the best."

Prior to joining Rubrik, Gupta was VP of Engineering at Flipkart where he founded the Retail Technology group, helping to drive revenue from $50M per year to $1B per year in 5 years. At Flipkart, he designed scale-out, predictive-model based decision support systems that supported 70 percent of the company's revenue. He also has previous experience in wireless and wireline networking. He received a Bachelor of Technology in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi and is a co-author of a patent in networking.

