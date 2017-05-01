Rubrik Raises $180 Million Series D at $1.3 Billion Valuation to Further Accelerate Global Adoption of Cloud Data Management

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - May 1, 2017) -

Rubrik's total funding now over $292 million

Run-rate approaching $100M in just six quarters of selling

Record pace of adoption in large enterprises worldwide

Rubrik, the Cloud Data Management Company, today announced a $180 million Series D investment led by IVP with strong participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners and Greylock Partners, bringing total equity raised to $292 million. With a run-rate approaching $100M, and several hundred enterprise customers adopting Rubrik Cloud Data Management, Rubrik has established itself as the market leader with record setting growth in just six quarters of selling. Rubrik will use the new funds to dramatically accelerate product development and go-to-market investments worldwide.

"The paradigm shift to the cloud has taken hold in the Enterprise and no other company is better suited to catalyze this market opportunity than Rubrik," said Somesh Dash, General Partner at IVP. "Similar to other hyper-growth IVP investments like AppDynamics, MuleSoft, Pure Storage, and Slack, Rubrik is a market leader with a long-term business model that is disrupting the broader IT industry while acquiring a loyal and enthusiastic enterprise customer base along the way."

"With accelerating hybrid and multi-cloud IT adoption, enterprises are eager to embrace a cloud native data management platform to manage, recover, and secure data," said Bipul Sinha, co-founder and CEO at Rubrik. "We see an unprecedented opportunity to double down on our pace of innovation and go-to-market worldwide. As the market leader and pioneer of cloud data management, Rubrik will aggressively invest in the success of our customers as their journey to cloud hastens."

High-Growth Trajectory

Rubrik is on track to become the fastest growing enterprise infrastructure company ever:

Customer growth: In just six quarters of sales, the company has achieved a record run-rate approaching $100M with dozens of Fortune 500 customers and customers across all verticals, including the financial services, retail, legal, government, and healthcare.

Global expansion: In the past year, Rubrik has built sales, marketing and support teams across five continents.

Hiring top talent: Rubrik has more than 330 employees worldwide and is on track to add 70 to 90 additional hires each quarter.

Rapid innovation: Rubrik has launched eight major product releases, supporting 15 different applications across multiple cloud platforms. Most recently, the company announced Rubrik for AWS and Azure cloud native applications and data orchestration across clouds.

Resources

Blog: Rubrik Raises $180 Million at $1.3 Billion - Why it Matters by co-founder and CEO, Bipul Sinha

Supporting Quotes

"The surging market interest in Rubrik's Cloud Data Management is a great validation of the company's approach - simplicity, speed and cloud native architecture," said Ravi Mahtre, General Partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners. "Rubrik is on the way to upend a large and unloved market grappling with cloud adoption."

"Rubrik is redefining enterprise cloud data management," said Asheem Chandna, Partner at Greylock Partners. "Rubrik's future-proof architecture combined with Apple-like simplicity, has resulted in rapid and accelerating worldwide customer adoption, and one of the fastest growing enterprise companies ever."

About Rubrik

Rubrik has developed the world's first Cloud Data Management platform for data protection, search, analytics, archival and copy data management for hybrid and multi-cloud enterprises. Fortune 500 companies use Rubrik to manage data at scale while realizing data-driven services anytime, anywhere. Rubrik has been named to Gartner's Cool Vendors in Storage Technologies, 2016 and recognized by Forbes as a Next Billion Dollar Startup. For more information, visit https://www.rubrik.com/ and follow @rubrikInc on Twitter.