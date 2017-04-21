Rubrik Unveils Integration with Pure Storage

New Solution Delivers Integrated Hybrid Cloud Functionality, Simplicity and Performance Across All Environments

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 21, 2017) - Rubrik, the Cloud Data Management company, today announced its data protection solution for Pure Storage FlashBlade, along with new integration between Rubrik's Cloud Data Management Products and Pure Storage's FlashArray//M. With this new collaboration, customers can achieve simplicity, performance and integrated data management across hybrid cloud environments.

"We are pleased to lead the market with our data protection solution for FlashBlade. Finally, customers can achieve unparalleled simplicity, performance and scalability across their environment with Pure and Rubrik," said Bipul Sinha, founder and CEO of Rubrik. "Our integration truly ties together Pure's performance and manageability, to Rubrik's cloud native data fabric, making data more agile across hybrid cloud environments."

Rubrik Cloud Data Management integration across Pure Storage's FlashArray//M and FlashBlade, delivers high performance backups without compromising application consistency, granularity, or cloud mobility. Customers using Rubrik and Pure benefit from:

Deployments in under one hour vs. weeks;

Unrivaled performance with near zero latency and significantly reduces VM stuns;

Management across a data fabric that spans on-premises and cloud;

Seamless scalability;

Powerful onboard reporting; and

Reductions in footprint by 70% or more.

"As a FlashArray and FlashBlade customer, we're excited to pair the Pure platform with Rubrik for our backup needs," said Katie Bye, Director of Infrastructure, Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan. "The integrations with array based snapshots, combined with the ease of use of both products has greatly enhanced our operations as well as disaster recovery."

"Pure and Rubrik wipe away storage and backup management complexity, resulting in massive operational savings. We trust Pure and Rubrik to run and backup our highly transactional applications," said Jacob Warren, Systems Administrator, Red Hawk Casino.

Rubrik's support for FlashBlade, Pure Storage's unstructured data offering, has been designed to cater to companies running complex, data intensive workloads between private and public clouds.

"We are excited to partner with Rubrik on this integration because it offers clear benefits of simplicity and performance for hybrid cloud environments," said Matt Burr, VP of Global FlashBlade and FlashStack, Pure Storage. "For forward thinking IT teams who are seeking innovative and efficient technology, Rubrik and Pure are a great choice."

For more information, read Rubrik and Pure Storage Joint Solution Brief, or attend our upcoming joint webinar Rubrik and Pure Storage Integration and Technical Overview featuring Rubrik Product Management Director Nitin Nagpal, Pure Storage VP and CTO Americas Chadd Kenney, and Pure Storage Technical Director Cody Hosterman will be taking place on May 5 at 10 a.m. PT. Sign up today to learn more.

Separately, Rubrik recently announced a global annual run rate approaching $100M.

