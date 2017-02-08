Rubrik Unveils Major Update to Its Cloud Data Management Platform Amid Accelerating Enterprise Adoption with Annual Bookings Run Rate Approaching $100M

Visual Analytics, Physical Windows Server, and Software Encryption to further accelerate enterprise adoption; Rubrik is on record setting pace in just 6 quarters of selling

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 8, 2017) - Rubrik, the Cloud Data Management Company, today announced the release of version 3.1 of its Cloud Data Management platform, enabling enterprise customers to capitalize on the economy and agility of the cloud, while leveraging rich visual analytics and enhanced security to protect mission critical data.

"Our 7th product release expands Cloud Data Management to easily manage physical Windows Server, to deliver actionable insights from data visualization of the entire data management platform, and to secure data at-rest on Rubrik appliances with software-based encryption," said Bipul Sinha, co-founder and CEO of Rubrik. "Rubrik continues to rapidly innovate, helping enterprises provide on-demand data services, increase efficiency, and effectively utilize the Cloud. In 2016, we grew our enterprise customer base by 7x, and saw significant repeat business from customers expanding their Rubrik deployments into mission critical workloads."

Modernizing Data Management and Protection

The latest update of Rubrik's Cloud Data Management platform greatly expands its enterprise capabilities including:

Physical Windows Server - Rubrik continues to rapidly expand support for the platforms enterprises rely on most. For physical Windows Servers, customers can now leverage policy-driven, incremental forever data management, while providing global predictive search for instant access to file versions across clouds. This adds to previously released support for physical environments including SQL databases, Linux, and NAS.

- Rubrik Envision delivers instant, actionable insights enabling customers to manage data at cloud scale. Customers can easily create, customize, and share rich reports for platform analytics around data management, compliance, and capacity utilization. End-to-end Software Encryption - Rubrik bolsters its security capabilities by adding software-based encryption for Rubrik appliances. This updates adds to the previously released hardware-based encryption. Enterprises can now secure both data and management planes via data encryption (hardware and software-based) and role-based access control.

With this release, Rubrik adds to its support for numerous physical and virtual environments, including: VMware, NAS, Physical SQL databases, Physical Windows Server, Remote Offices & Branch Offices, and enhanced security environments, among others.

Defining Market Leadership

Marking its third year since founding, Rubrik has established the market for Cloud Data Management, a solution that supersedes traditional data protection with new capabilities to recover, manage, and secure data across public and private clouds. In just three years, Rubrik has achieved the following:

Growing to 250+ employees across 5 continents;

Approaching $100M annual bookings run rate, with 7x customer growth in 2016;

Signing 220+ channel partners;

Releasing 7 major product releases, supporting 14 different physical, virtual and cloud platforms.

Rubrik also announced the hiring of Mark Smith as Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development. Smith was previously a Senior Vice President, WW Sales and Business Development at Arista Networks, where he led the growth in revenues from $180M to over $1B in 4 years. He brings 25+ years of experience in infrastructure sales, business development and channel expertise.

Customer Quotes

"Rubrik is a refreshing arrival to the crowded enterprise backup scene. The combination of hyper-scale inspired architecture, operational simplicity, backed by experienced leadership and a highly competent development team have all culminated into a truly remarkable product. The operational simplicity of Rubrik was clearly evident as we scaled the product from several hundred virtual machines to several thousand virtual machines without a correlative increase in complexity. Rubrik further differentiated itself with the ability to act in the capacity of a tier-2 storage system for the duration of a mass recovery of virtual machines, the instant file search capability and a native API set. In short, the features and performance of Rubrik coupled with the operational simplicity justified our deviation from a historical single vendor preference."

- Shaun Dudley, Director of Global Platforms and Data Management Services, Willis Towers Watson ( NASDAQ : WLTW)

"Rubrik has brought the fun and reliability back to backup. We've standardized on Rubrik Cloud Data Management to provide backup, DR, archival, test/dev for our main and branch offices. It's allowed us to leverage public cloud cost-effectively and ensure that cloud data is always instantly accessible."

- Evans Vogas, Network Operations Analyst, Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg

"Rubrik gave us what we were looking for from Day 1.With Rubrik, we know that we can handle time-sensitive requests, such as accessing a specific database needed for the next game. We no longer worry about restores. This makes a huge difference in our day-to- day operations."

- Juan Ramirez, VP of Technology, Tampa Bay Rays

