Rubrik's Market-leading Cloud Data Management Platform Now Runs in AWS and Microsoft Azure

Rubrik on AWS and Microsoft Azure to power data protection, rich data services for cloud-native applications

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - Rubrik, the cloud data management company, today announced a milestone expansion of its product portfolio, extending its scale-out software fabric to deliver data protection for cloud-native applications running in AWS and Microsoft Azure. Rubrik is a leader in defining the large, emerging market for Cloud Data Management, delivering a solution that allows companies to recover, manage, and secure data across public and private clouds. In addition, Rubrik recently announced bookings approaching $100M annual run rate in just six quarters of selling.

According to IDC, more than 80% of IT organizations will be committed to hybrid cloud architectures by the end of this year. As enterprises migrate applications to the cloud, the need for a cloud-scale data management platform becomes paramount in order to protect and manage data born in the cloud. Rubrik Cloud Data Management is deployed on-premises through plug-and-play appliances and at the edge with software appliances (Rubrik Edge).

Rubrik Powers Data Management for Applications Running on AWS and Microsoft Azure

For cloud-native applications, Rubrik orchestrates all critical data management functions -- including backup and recovery, replication and disaster recovery, archival, copy data management, search, and analytics. By extending Rubrik Cloud Data Management software fabric to run on public cloud providers, enterprises can:

Get up and running in minutes by deploying Rubrik as a software instance on AWS and Azure. Protect cloud applications, deliver inter- and intra-cloud replication (Azure to AWS, across AWS regions, across Azure regions), bi-directional replication between cloud and on-prem, cloud data archival, and more.

Avoid cloud vendor lock-in by easily migrating data from public cloud to public cloud to optimize application service quality.

Achieve unprecedented management simplicity by using the same consumer-grade HTML5 interface to manage applications on-premises, at the edge, and in the cloud.

Start small and scale-out easily by growing the Rubrik cluster in lock-step with cloud data growth. All data is indexed and efficiently stored in a single, scale-out repository while providing data resiliency.

Instantly locate and deliver application-consistent recoveries for data born in the cloud, including files, folders, filesets, VM, and database instances (e.g., Windows, Linux, SQL databases).

Provide actionable insights with rich visual reporting. Rubrik Envision allows enterprises to create, customize, and share platform analytics on consumption, compliance, and more, across a multi-cloud environment.

"To successfully operate in a multi-cloud world, enterprises require a backup and data management solution that frees their data from the underlying infrastructure. Rubrik encapsulates all data with rich services -- policy, security, automation, access control, compliance, and search -- to achieve ultimate workload and data portability across any environment," said Bipul Sinha, co-founder and CEO, Rubrik. "With this monumental release, enterprises can instantly access data within a hybrid cloud environment to deliver best-in-class customer experiences, streamline operations, and prepare for future innovations."

"The unprecedented market traction for Rubrik Cloud Data Management reflects the need for simple backup and recovery solutions that provide data services across clouds not only for data protection, but for new purposes like test/dev, analytics, reporting, etc.," said Jason Buffington, Data Protection Analyst at ESG. "This new cloud native support really completes the picture for enterprises looking to go to cloud."

Enterprises looking to protect cloud-native applications running on AWS and Microsoft Azure can enroll in Rubrik's Early Access Program. For more information, visit www.rubrik.com/solutions/cloud-backup.

Quotes

Todd Shutts, Senior Vice President, Balance Innovations

"As we develop and deliver our currency management platform for retailers, Rubrik's ability to protect our cloud applications is tremendously valuable. We are able to work more efficiently and concentrate on development, knowing our applications and data are secure."

Chris Horn, Vice President of Solutions Architecture, Rove

"Rubrik's native integration to multiple cloud targets was already impressive -- this takes it to the next level with being able to truly run Rubrik in the public cloud and protect some of our customer's most common cloud workloads."

Resources

