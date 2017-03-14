Ruby Integrates With Leading Case Management Solutions to Improve Productivity, Billing & Revenue

PORTLAND, OR--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Ruby® Receptionists will be showcasing integrations with case management and CRM solution providers Clio, Lexicata and Rocket Matter at the 2017 ABA Techshow, booth 607, March 15 -18, 2017. Held this year at the Hilton Chicago, ABA Techshow is where lawyers, legal professionals, and technology all come together. Ruby delivers live, remote receptionist services fueled by proprietary mobile technology and a mission to create world-class experiences to help lawyers make great first impressions, capture more new customer calls and keep current clients happy.

Bi-directional integration with practice management systems Rocket Matter and Clio, give customers the ability to manage calls and messages handled by Ruby within their practice management accounts, as well as use Ruby's call data to improve billing accuracy. Customers can also upload their case contacts to Ruby allowing receptionists to be more familiar when these clients call.

Ruby call data is synced with Lexicata's CRM and client intake solution to easily gather preliminary information, reduce double entry, and track where calls are coming from to help make sure customers are utilizing the most effective marketing channels.

"Ruby understands the unique needs of solo and small-firm practitioners and by integrating their Ruby call data with the tools they use every day, we help centralize their client communications into one system. This provides the first step in efficient and effective client billing, follow up and customer retention," stated Katharine Nester, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Ruby Receptionists. "More than 40% of Ruby customers are lawyers, and by partnering with widely adopted industry solutions, we simplify and streamline many aspects of their practice to help them better serve their clients and grow their practices."

About Ruby Receptionists

Hearkening back to an era when every call at an office was answered by a friendly receptionist, Ruby Receptionists provides personalized live, remote receptionist services to thousands of small businesses across North America. Located in Portland, Ore., Ruby's ability to deliver legendary service is fueled by smart proprietary mobile technology and a unique mission to create world-class customer experiences. Founded in 2003 by CEO Jill Nelson, Ruby Receptionists has gained national recognition for its success being named a FORTUNE magazine Best Small Company to Work for in the U.S., a 100 Best Companies to Work for in Oregon, and one of Oregon's fastest-growing companies for the past nine years. To learn more, please visit www.callruby.com