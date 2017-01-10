Ruby Launches Choose Your Caller ID

Save Money by Using One Phone for Both Business and Personal Calls

PORTLAND, OR --(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Ruby® Receptionists, a leading provider of friendly, live receptionist services to thousands of small businesses across the nation, today announced the availability of a powerful new feature, Choose Your Caller ID. With Ruby's Mobile App and a cell phone, Choose Your Caller ID allows customers to select either their business number or personal number when making a call from their mobile phone. One phone can now do twice the work, eliminating the need and expense of a second phone dedicated to business use.

Ruby's feature-rich mobile app works in tandem with friendly receptionists to ensure callers always receive the best experience. The app allows customers to update their status easily, share contact details, view call activity, and now return calls from either their business or personal number all with the tap of a screen. Additionally, the new feature uses cell networks instead of VoIP, for better reliability and a clear audio experience.

"I smiled when I saw this new feature! With just a touch of a button, I can choose to have our office line appear when making calls from my cell phone," said Chad Ridner, co-owner of Two Roads Bookkeeping and Tax Company. "It allows me and our team to be engaged and accessible without compromising our work-life balance and personal information."

With the ease of click-to-call from mobile search, customers and potential new customers are choosing to reach out with a phone call more than ever before. This increase in phone activity provides small business owners the opportunity to make a personal connection and communicate clearly the value of their product or service as well as demonstrate their dedication to providing a great experience, building rapport and establishing trust.

"Doing business on the go is commonplace for most small business owners, but sharing a personal cell number with customers can compromise professionalism and keeping track of two phones is inconvenient and expensive," offered Jill Nelson, Founder and CEO of Ruby Receptionists. "With Choose Your Caller ID, a single mobile phone gives our customers control over how they manage their outbound calls and helps make certain they put their best foot forward with new and existing clients. Now, more than ever, all you need to run your small business is Ruby and a cell phone."

About Ruby Receptionists

Hearkening back to an era when every call at an office was answered by a friendly receptionist, Ruby Receptionists provides personalized live, remote receptionist services to thousands of small businesses across North America. Located in Portland, Ore., Ruby's ability to deliver legendary service is fueled by smart proprietary mobile technology and a unique mission to create world-class customer experiences. Founded in 2003 by CEO Jill Nelson, Ruby Receptionists has gained national recognition for its success being named a FORTUNE magazine Best Small Company to Work for in the U.S., a 100 Best Companies to Work for in Oregon, and one of Oregon's fastest-growing companies for the past nine years. To learn more, please visit www.callruby.com.

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A0g-x_mWY_E