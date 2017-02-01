Ruby Receptionists Fortifies Leadership Team to Support Growth

Jace Thompson Promoted to Chief Financial Officer

PORTLAND, OR--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - Ruby® Receptionists, a leading provider of friendly, live receptionist services to thousands of small businesses across the nation, today announced Jace Thompson has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer. Jace, former VP of Finance, will take on a larger leadership role setting Ruby's business and financial strategies to support new levels of growth, while maintaining Ruby's legendary customer service.

Jace brings more than 15 years' experience in finance to the role, having previously spent several years at The Clymb, an e-commerce retail website where he served as Senior Director of Finance, and 13 years at Intel as a Senior Finance Specialist. Jace earned his MBA in 2000 from the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University.

Ruby also welcomes Patrick Cox, Chairman and CEO of Portland-based TRUSTID, Inc. to its Board of Directors, bringing a wealth of experience in leading both technology and telecommunications companies. Before founding TRUSTID, Inc. in 2007, Pat co-founded Qsent, which provided Contact Identity Services for the Financial Services market place, and also founded Metro One Telecommunications, the largest independent provider of voice-based directory assistance services for the U.S. wireless market, leading the company as its CEO from initial start-up to IPO.

"Ruby has some incredible opportunities on the horizon, and I am excited about the team we've put in place to help us reach our growth goals to better serve the small business market. Jace has been instrumental in navigating Ruby's operational objectives with a natural leadership style that compels him to step up to own and conquer any challenge before us," said Jill Nelson, Founder and CEO of Ruby. "I'm also honored to welcome Pat Cox to our Board. Pat is a recognized veteran of the telecommunications industry, and as we bundle Ruby services with additional telephony features, Pat's unique experience will be incredibly valuable."

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to help lead Ruby's inspiring mission of helping our customers across the U.S. grow their own businesses," offered Jace Thompson. "Over the past two years, my team has provided greater customer, operational, and business insights through data analytics, allowing the company to align with key initiatives that drive the highest value of service and deliver on Ruby's tremendous growth trajectory. Looking ahead, I am excited to introduce Ruby to the millions of small businesses that can benefit from our technology and our amazing staff of professional receptionists -- where the human connection and the real magic happens."

About Ruby Receptionists

Hearkening back to an era when every call at an office was answered by a friendly receptionist, Ruby Receptionists provides personalized live, virtual receptionist services to thousands of small businesses across North America. Located in Portland, Ore., Ruby's ability to deliver legendary service is fueled by smart proprietary mobile technology and a unique mission to create world-class customer experiences. Founded in 2003 by CEO Jill Nelson, Ruby Receptionists has gained national recognition for its success, being named a FORTUNE magazine Best Small Company to Work for in the U.S., a 100 Best Company to Work for in Oregon, and one of Oregon's fastest-growing companies for the past nine years. To learn more, please visit www.callruby.com.