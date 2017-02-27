Ruby Receptionists Unveils Apple Watch App

Taps Wearable Technology Market to Expand Customer Options

PORTLAND, OR--(Marketwired - February 27, 2017) - Ruby® Receptionists, a leading provider of friendly, live receptionist services to thousands of small businesses across the nation, today announced the availability of the Ruby Apple Watch App. Ruby enhances its product offerings with this latest addition to better serve the small business market and to provide customers added flexibility to stay in touch and run their businesses on the go. Apple Watch wearing customers can now take advantage of many functions found in Ruby's robust mobile app right from their wrist, including viewing their recent calls, returning a call from a message or voicemail, or easily updating their call handling instructions with a single tap.

"We are dedicated to leveraging the latest technology when it can help give our customers more control and increase their productivity throughout their busy days, and with the Apple Watch technology, we saw an opportunity to do just that," offered Katharine Nester, Ruby's Chief Product & Technology Officer. "The Apple Watch App was the successful outcome of Ruby's first ever Innovation Fest, a day of employee-powered innovation to build out new ideas and test new technologies. These types of initiatives help Ruby find opportunities to deliver the tools our customers need to grow and scale their businesses, not to mention sharing some delight and a lot of human connection along the way."

Ruby's feature-rich mobile app works in tandem with friendly receptionists to ensure callers always receive the best experience. Ruby's app has been designed to make it faster, easier, and more convenient for customers to update their status, view call activity, and return calls from either their business or personal number, all with a few taps. Now, with the Apple Watch App, customers have additional options for updating their call-handling instructions, so Ruby's talented receptionists are always in step with their changing day.

About Ruby Receptionists

Hearkening back to an era when every call at an office was answered by a friendly receptionist, Ruby Receptionists provides personalized live, remote receptionist services to thousands of small businesses across North America. Located in Portland, Ore., Ruby's ability to deliver legendary service is fueled by smart proprietary mobile technology and a unique mission to create world-class customer experiences. Founded in 2003 by CEO Jill Nelson, Ruby Receptionists has gained national recognition for its success, being named a FORTUNE magazine Best Small Company to Work for in the U.S., a 100 Best Company to Work for in Oregon, and one of Oregon's fastest-growing companies for the past nine years. To learn more, please visit www.callruby.com.

