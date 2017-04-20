Ruby Service and Solutions Boost Productivity and Help Lawyers Grow Their Practice

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Live from Lawyernomics at the Bellagio Hotel, Ruby® Receptionists, a leading remote receptionist service dedicated to helping small businesses grow, will showcase its latest productivity solutions in booth #114. Held April 20-22, 2017, Lawyernomics is Avvo's annual legal marketing and business conference for lawyers. Avvo is the leading online legal marketplace connecting lawyers and consumers, and attendees at this year's conference can expect demonstrations of the latest Avvo products for lawyers, and educational sessions on content marketing, social media, and digital marketing.

The front line of any solo or small firm's marketing efforts is the phone call, and in an industry where missed calls are missed opportunities, relying on a potential new client to leave a voicemail can be a costly risk. Ruby Receptionists helps grow your practice with stellar first impressions that attract and retain customers at a fraction of the cost of a full-time receptionist. Powered by proprietary technology and a mission to create world-class experiences, Ruby helps lawyers capture more new customer calls and keep current clients happy.

"As a small business owner, having a live person answer my calls has been the best thing for my business," offered John Chang, Patinelli & Chang, LLP, Estate Planning, Trust and Probate Law. "Ruby provides excellent service, the mobile app works really well, and the communications with my callers is spot on. They are truly dedicated to my clients having the best experience possible -- it's a no brainer to have them answer all your calls."

In addition to answering calls, Ruby can host a customer's phone number, eliminating the need for a landline. With Ruby's Mobile App, one cell phone can now do twice the work with the ability to call out using either a business or personal line removing the need and expense of a second phone dedicated to business use. These features give customers the freedom and flexibility to work where and when they want with the ability to share contact details easily, view call activity, and return calls with a few taps of the app.

About Ruby Receptionists

Hearkening back to an era when every call at an office was answered by a friendly receptionist, Ruby Receptionists provides personalized live, remote receptionist services to thousands of small businesses across North America. Located in Portland, Ore., Ruby's ability to scale quickly and deliver legendary service is fueled by smart proprietary mobile technology and a unique mission to create world-class customer experiences. Founded in 2003 by CEO Jill Nelson, Ruby Receptionists has gained national recognition for its success being named a FORTUNE magazine Best Small Company to Work for in the U.S., a 100 Best Companies to Work for in Oregon, and one of Oregon's fastest-growing companies for the past nine years. To learn more, please visit www.callruby.com