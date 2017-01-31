Ruby Tuesday Relaunches Its Signature Garden Bar With Campaign From New AOR MARC USA

PITTSBURGH, PA--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - Ruby Tuesday has launched a fully-integrated advertising campaign that celebrates the restaurant group's signature, newly-expanded fresh Garden Bar featuring over 55 items plus eight salad dressings hand-made at each restaurant.

The core element of the campaign is a television ad created by MARC USA, new agency of record (AOR). MARC USA was selected by Ruby Tuesday to handle its advertising following an agency review managed by Select Resources International. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=79Nsemb1QWY&feature=youtu.be

"Our Garden Bar adds a 'wow' factor and level of choice that our competitors do not have. It's not easily replicated and is a key competitive differentiator for our brand -- especially to the women and families we want to reach," explained Ruby Tuesday CMO Dave Skena. "MARC USA brought us a breakthrough idea that speaks to the Garden Bar's unique features in a way that's not only relevant to all our audiences, but also breaks out of the sea of sameness in the category."

The TV spot features a mom with a young family getting creative at the new Garden Bar as she breaks out into an impromptu rap that highlights the distinctive new items included in the Garden Bar.

"This spot uses a fun, very approachable mom to make Ruby Tuesday meaningful to today's families," noted MARC USA Creative Director Greg Edwards. "Our research shows that Mom is often the 'boss' when it comes to choosing where her family eats. With the focus here on freshness and good food, we believe she'll reconsider Ruby Tuesday and put it high on her dining out list."

Skena explained that the new TV spot is one of several components in the launch of the expanded Garden Bar. In addition to the initial extensive seven-week TV buy across broadcast and cable channels, the Garden Bar message will come alive in a comprehensive digital strategy -- Mom bloggers, videos on social platforms, search and a major presence on the Ruby Tuesday website. Local market support includes billboards, radio and couponing. Sweepstakes around Valentine's Day, March Madness and other seasonal opportunities will add awareness and incent trial.

Skena added, "We've invested in making the Garden Bar stand out in the marketplace, and we're giving it comprehensive support internally and externally -- with extensive staff training, new signage and menus as well as the full range of marketing communications."

About Ruby Tuesday

Ruby Tuesday, Inc. owns and franchises Ruby Tuesday brand restaurants. As of November 29, 2016, there were 613 Ruby Tuesday restaurants in 42 states, 14 foreign countries, and Guam. Of those restaurants, we owned and operated 546 Ruby Tuesday restaurants and franchised 67 Ruby Tuesday restaurants, comprised of 18 domestic and 49 international restaurants. Our Company-owned and operated restaurants are concentrated primarily in the Southeast, Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest of the United States, which we consider to be our core markets. For more information about Ruby Tuesday, please visit www.rubytuesday.com. Ruby Tuesday, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol: RT).

About MARC USA

MARC USA is a national full-service integrated marketing communications firm known for uncovering radical insights that incite powerful reactions through a deeper understanding of Whole Brain™ behavior. With offices in Boston, Chicago, Miami and Pittsburgh, it is one of the largest privately-owned agencies in the country. Services include advertising, strategic planning, research, public relations, social marketing, media planning and buying, digital marketing, direct and customer relationship marketing and sales promotion. www.marcusa.com

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/31/11G128937/Images/Ruby_Tuesday_1-7fcdef317b90bdbfa8a2f7cecaf10975.jpeg