Rupert Resources Announces Appointment of James Withall as Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 4, 2017) - Rupert Resources Ltd. ("Rupert" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:RUP)(FRANKFURT:R05) is pleased to announce that James Withall has agreed to join the Company as its Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Withall was a Managing Partner at Baker Steel Capital Managers where he was a gold sector specialist and the Lead Manager of the top performing and multiple award winning Baker Steel Precious Metals Fund. James started his career as a geologist in Western Australia. He will assume the Chief Executive Officer role effective April 18th, 2017.

Brian Hinchcliffe, who took over as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company on March 24th, 2016, will move into the role of Executive Chairman of Rupert when Mr. Withall's appointment as Chief Executive Officer takes effect.

"Mr. Withall's leadership and experience will build on the dynamic exploration strategy that Mike Sutton, our lead Director, has developed at Pahtavaara. Strategically we continue putting the building blocks in place to lever our permitted production and exploration assets in Finland into a significant production Company," added Brian Hinchcliffe. "We look forward to assisting James as he assumes executive responsibility for the Company and are pleased to confirm that development mining did start this week underground at Pahtavaara as planned."

"I am looking forward to joining the team at Rupert Resources which has positioned itself very strategically with the Pahtavaara mine acquisition last year. The Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland remains one of the most significant underexplored greenstone belts globally and Finland has long been ranked amongst the best jurisdictions for mining," said James Withall, the new Chief Executive Officer. "The combination of a permitted 1500 tpd mill, enormous exploration potential and motivated young engineering and geologic staff will provide strong foundations to build an exciting new emerging gold producer over the years ahead."

The Board expresses its immense gratitude to Mr. Hinchcliffe for having taking on the President and Chief Executive Officer role, for his leadership in relaunching the Company and guiding it through its acquisition of the Pahtavaara mine and for his commitment to acting in the best interests of the Company. By acting as Executive Chairman, Mr. Hinchcliffe will continue to play a key role in the Company and its future.

About James Withall

James Withall has over twenty years' experience in mining. He was previously a Managing Partner and Fund Manager at Baker Steel Capital Managers. He was the lead manager of the award winning Baker Steel Global Funds Precious Metals Fund that was voted the top performing Gold and Precious Metals Equities Fund by Thomson Reuter Lipper Fund Awards, over 3 years in 2016 and, 3 and 5 years in 2017, throughout Europe. James was also awarded two gold medals by Sauren Fund Research in 2016 for excellent fund management in the category "Equity Goldmines". James worked for more than seven years as a geologist, working in Western Australia for number of gold mining companies in exploration, project and mine geologist roles, before joining the development team of the Xstrata Windimurra vanadium project. James has a degree in Applied Geology from Leicester University and a Masters in Mineral Project Appraisal from Imperial College, London.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert is a Canadian based gold exploration and development company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RUP". The Company owns the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits and concessions located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland (see the Company's November 9, 2016 press release). The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Gold Centre property, which consists of mineral claims located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake Mining Division of Ontario.

