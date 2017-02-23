Rupert Resources Retains BlackX Management GmbH for European Investor Relations

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 23, 2017) - Rupert Resources Ltd. ("Rupert" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:RUP)(FRANKFURT:R05) is pleased to announce that pending regulatory approval, it has retained the services of BlackX Management GmbH ("BlackX") to provide investor relations and communications services, with the goal of expanding the Company's exposure within the German speaking financial community.

BlackX is a Germany based investor relations firm that is led by Marc Reinemuth, who has over 10 years market experience in the resource sector.

BlackX will initially be engaged for a period of six months, which can be renewed for additional six month periods under the same terms. BlackX will be paid EUR60,000, in two installments, for the initial six month period of engagement. In addition, subject to regulatory approval, BlackX will be granted options to purchase 200,000 common shares, exercisable at a price of $1.08 per share for a period of two years and vesting in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Except as set forth in the agreement between the Company and BlackX, the Company is not aware of BlackX having any other interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Rupert

Rupert is a Canadian based gold exploration and development company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RUP". The Company owns the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits and concessions located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland (see the Company's November 9, 2016 press release). The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Gold Centre property, which consists of mineral claims located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake Mining Division of Ontario.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements", including the statements with respect to regulatory approval for the engagement of BlackX, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, and are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These factors include the general risks of the mining industry, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended February 29, 2016 available at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.