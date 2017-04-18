Rupert Resources Welcomes Start by James Withall as Chief Executive Officer and to the Board of Directors and Grants Stock Options

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Rupert Resources Ltd. ("Rupert" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:RUP)(FRANKFURT:R05) is pleased to welcome the start today by James Withall as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Withall has also been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company. See the Company's April 4, 2017 press release for more information regarding Mr. Withall.

Also, the Company announces the grant of incentive stock options to Mr. Withall to acquire a total of 2,000,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $1.01 per share, such options to vest as to one-half on April 18, 2018 and one-half on April 18, 2019. The options expire five years from the date of grant.

About Rupert

Rupert is a Canadian based gold exploration and development company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RUP". The Company owns the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits and concessions located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland (see the Company's November 9, 2016 press release). The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Gold Centre property, which consists of mineral claims located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake Mining Division of Ontario.

