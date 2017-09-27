Rushing Federal Tax Changes Will Harm Small Businesses and Jobs

Express Employment Professionals CEO Calls for Broad Consultations on Tax Fairness

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 27, 2017) - Federal Finance Minister Bill Moreau's proposed "tax fairness" changes will negatively impact small businesses and harm jobs across Canada says Bob Funk, staffing and job placement expert and CEO of Express Employment Professionals.

"The proposed federal changes will add complexity and costs in tax filing, dramatically increasing the tax exposure of small businesses in Canada," said Funk. "These rushed changes will cause uncertainty, kill jobs, and harm main street communities across Canada."

There are currently 37 Express franchises across Canada, including Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario and Saskatchewan.

"This is the single biggest change in the tax code for small businesses in decades. The fair thing to do would be to take a step back, regroup and undertake broad consultations," added Funk. "We can't afford to get this wrong."

According to the latest Statistics Canada figures, as of December 2015, there were 1.17 million employer businesses in Canada. Of these, 1.14 million (97.9 per cent) businesses were small businesses, 21,415 (1.8 per cent) were medium-sized businesses and 2,933 (0.3 per cent) were large enterprises.

About Robert A. Funk

Robert A. "Bob" Funk is chairman and chief executive officer of Express Employment Professionals. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, the international staffing company has more than 780 franchises in the U.S., Canada and South Africa. Under his leadership, Express has put more than 6 million people to work worldwide. Funk served as Chairman of the Conference of Chairmen of the Federal Reserve and was also the Chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

About Express Employment Professionals

Express Employment Professionals puts people to work. It generated $3.05 billion in sales and employed a record 510,000 people in 2016. Its long-term goal is to put a million people to work annually. For more information, visit ExpressPros.com.