Russell Breweries Inc. Announces Fiscal 2017 Results

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - October 30, 2017) - Russell Breweries Inc. ( NEX BOARD : RB.H) releases its financial results for the fiscal year 2017 ended June 30, 2017.

The Company reports net and comprehensive income of $1,685,631 for fiscal 2017 compared to net loss of $319,669 for fiscal 2016.

Fiscal 2017 Highlights ("2017F YTD")

The Company had a net and comprehensive income of $1,685,631 for 2017F YTD compared to the net and comprehensive loss of $319,669 for the year ended June 30, 2016 ("2016F YTD"). The increase in net income and comprehensive income was primarily due to gain of $3,344,498 on sale of discontinued operations before tax, partially offset by deferred income tax expense of $1,045,000.

During the year ended June 30, 2017, the Company completed the sale of all of the property and assets used in its business of producing beers in Manitoba under the name "Fort Garry Brewing Company", and the sale of all of the property and assets used in its business of producing beers in British Columbia under the name "Russell Brewing Company". As at June 30, 2017, the Company received $7,856,700 from the sale, with the remaining balance of $1,746,098 recorded in the accounts receivable.

On April 4, 2017, the Company completed the first cash distribution to its shareholders by way of a return of capital, principally funded from the proceeds of the asset sale, in the amount of CAD$0.05 per Russell common share. As at the date of this press release, timing and amount of the remaining distribution has not yet been determined by the Company.

For further details the Company's complete MD&A and financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Additional Information

Russell Breweries Inc. is a public company trading on the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RB.H".

