RVs galore and more at the 40th Annual Flint Camper & RV Show March 16-19, 2017

FLINT, MI--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - Find out about the economical and family-oriented vacation opportunities of RVing at the 40th Annual Flint Camper and RV Show, March 16-19, 2017. The show will be at Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center, 3501 Lapeer Road, Flint, Mich., located south of I-69 at the Center Road exit. The show is open weekdays from 2-8 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

There will be more than 50 new 2017 units including folding campers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, toy haulers and travel trailers from area dealers including Leisure Days Travel Trailer Sales in Clio; Flint; General RV Center, Birch Run; Hamilton's RV Outlet, Saginaw; Tri City RV, Bay City; Circle K RVs in Lapeer and McDowell RV Sales & Service, in North Branch. Special show prices range from $6,995 to $75,000.

"Taking the family on an RV vacation has never been easier or more affordable," said Darren Ing, show director. "There is such a wide variety in campground activities from zip lining to water activities, special campground events and experiences, RVing and camping in Michigan is amazing for families."

The 40th Annual Flint Camper & RV Show is a family-friendly event with exhibits throughout the Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center.

At the 40th Annual Flint Camper & RV Show, March 16-19, 2017, multiple MARVAC member campgrounds from around the state will be represented, along with booths featuring parts and accessories, RV financing and RV rentals. Attendees can pick up a complimentary copy of the 2017 Michigan RV & Campgrounds directory.

While at the show, attendees can sign up to win a Marvelous MARVAC Michigan Giveaway from one of eight campgrounds, including Camp Dearborn, Milford; Camp Turkeyville RV Resort, Marshall; Covenant Hills Camp, Otisville; Double RR Ranch, Belding; Indigo Bluffs RV Park and Resort, Empire; Leisure Time Campground, Irons; Poncho's Pond RV Park, Ludington; Oakland County Parks, Oakland County, Michigan.

Adult admission is $7; senior admission (55 and over) $6 and children 12 and under are free! Parking is free. Coupons for $1 off admission are at area Big Boy restaurants, local participating RV dealers, Dort Federal Credit Union's eight locations, the View Newspapers and online at www.marvac.org. For more information call 517.349.8881.

