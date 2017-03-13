rVue, Inc. Announces Increase in Authorized Shares

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - rVue Holdings, Inc. ( OTC PINK : RVUE), a premier advertising technology platform for digital location video, announced that the Company has completed an increase of its authorized shares.

On February 28, 2017, rVue received the approval of shareholders holding approximately 57.45% of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock, by written consent without a special meeting of the shareholders, for an amendment to its Articles of Incorporation that increases the number of shares of common stock authorized from 375,000,000 to 650,000,000 (the "Amendment").

Nevada law requires a simple majority approval for this action, and the Company sought only the votes of its directors and executive officers, and shareholders affiliated with them, rather than conduct a more costly outreach to all shareholders. As of the date of this press release, rVue has 285,277,634 shares of common stock issued and outstanding. The shareholders approved the Amendment upon the recommendation of the Board of Directors, which determined that the increase was advisable in order to permit the Company to honor its stock issuance obligations under its convertible notes with Roche Enterprises, Inc., as well as under its outstanding options and warrants, which currently are convertible into approximately 34,722,661 shares of common stock.

The additional authorized shares are also intended to permit the Company to sell additional shares of stock in potential future private placements. The Amendment became effective on March 2, 2017 following the filing of a Certificate of Amendment with the Secretary of State of the State of Nevada to implement it.

