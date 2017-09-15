Ryerson's Ted Rogers School of Management "Not An Old Boy" Campaign Challenges MBA Market

- Shift in recruiting strategy driven by the new world of business with its new kinds of networks -- and networkers - Proof? Ted Rogers School of Management graduates now have the 3rd highest total average compensation of any MBA program in Canada

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - September 15, 2017) - The old boys' network isn't dead; like everything else in business, it's just being disrupted into obsolescence. In its place are new kinds of networks that are bolder and more open and collaborative.

But is where you get your MBA still a ticket to a richer future?

You bet it is. The Rogers School is one of Canada's youngest business schools. Yet it's ranked in the Top 10 in the nation and its MBA graduates have the 3rd highest total average compensation of any MBA program in Canada.

Why? Because the new world of business succeeds with new kinds of networks -- and networkers.

"Our students are the future face of business in Canada," says Dr. Steven Murphy, Dean of the Ted Rogers School of Management. "They're diverse, eager to think differently and to work together to find new ways of doing business, whether they're building an innovative startup or a much better world."

This difference is the driver of the Ted Rogers School's new MBA recruitment campaign which launches today. The campaign features photos of current MBA students and recent graduates, both male and female, with the headline NOT AN OLD BOY.

"To me, 'Not An Old Boy' embodies TRSM's open, accepting, and non-elitist nature," says Sara Mohammed, one of the MBA candidates featured in the campaign. "What I value about the program is its humble excellence and the fact that I am learning things one day in class and applying them in my work the next."

For evidence that TRSM is doing business like nobody's business, consider:

Student-supported co-op opportunities . Aside from our healthy and growing co-op programs, TRSM's student society is helping fund co-op positions for resource-strained start-ups. The program will expand to not-for-profits as well, giving those businesses an injection of student innovation and energy and giving students access to even more diverse industries.



. Aside from our healthy and growing co-op programs, TRSM's student society is helping fund co-op positions for resource-strained start-ups. The program will expand to not-for-profits as well, giving those businesses an injection of student innovation and energy and giving students access to even more diverse industries. Executive education that combines innovative thought leadership with managerial practice: Our executive education programs help modernize outdated business models, meet today's innovation demands and shift cultural bias. Take, for instance, our RBC Career Continuation Program for women returning to work after an extended leave. This program refutes the negative perception of extended leave and provides the participants with broadened business acumen and an entrepreneurial mindset so they can identify opportunities for success, and take a leadership role in exploring new market opportunities.



Our executive education programs help modernize outdated business models, meet today's innovation demands and shift cultural bias. Take, for instance, our RBC Career Continuation Program for women returning to work after an extended leave. This program refutes the negative perception of extended leave and provides the participants with broadened business acumen and an entrepreneurial mindset so they can identify opportunities for success, and take a leadership role in exploring new market opportunities. Start Up School for everyone . Start Up School is an open educational forum for students and the public to learn all aspects of starting up a business. Over 5,000 people have attended the courses in five years, spreading knowledge of what it takes to start your own business and make it succeed.

The Not An Old Boy campaign will appear across a range of media platforms, from social media and digital to traditional print and out-of-home advertising. On and offline ads will feature links to compelling videos featuring the students sharing their stories and demonstrating the new kind of networkers drawn to the Ted Rogers MBA program. View the videos here.

The campaign was created by Bob Ramsay of Ramsay, Inc., in collaboration with Paul Haslip of HM&E Design.

About Ted Rogers MBA

The Ted Rogers MBA program is equipping business leaders with the creativity, real-world skills and courage to foster collaboration and shape success. Named by The Economist as among the top 100 MBA schools worldwide in 2016, the program is renowned for developing students to be uniquely prepared leaders who foresee solutions where others don't. ryerson.ca/mba/index.html

