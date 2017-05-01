S&P100 Company Expands MediaValet Implementation

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - May 01, 2017) - MediaValet Inc. (TSX VENTURE: MVP), a leading provider of cloud-based digital asset management software is pleased to announce that an S&P 100 company has expanded its MediaValet implementation to provide global marketing libraries for several more of its various divisions.

With over 50,000 staff and offices in close to 100 countries, this conglomerate generates more digital assets in a day than most organizations do in a year. Divided into various divisions and lines of business, the digital asset management needs of this organization are more complex than most. In addition to scalability, redundancy and security requirements, local accessibility around the world was a major requirement for the future.

To meet the unique geographic, rights management and usage requirements of their various divisions, the conglomerate decided to create separate media libraries for those divisions working with the most assets. MediaValet was originally selected for one if its divisions from a shortlisted group of digital asset management providers due to its global footprint, the largest of any provider; its hyper-scalability, redundancy and security, all industry benchmarks; and, its user-interface, which provided the best overall user-experience.

"Over the last twelve months we've taken MediaValet from a system that can handle the digital asset management needs of an organization that has hundreds of terabytes of assets and tens of thousands of users, to a system that can now deliver the security, rights management, and geographic diversity required by the largest of global conglomerates," commented David MacLaren, founder and CEO of MediaValet. "We're extremely proud of the solution we deliver today, but in our minds, we've only just begun. We've now built the operational infrastructure and R&D capacity to truly begin making inroads into the features and integrations required by global organizations."

With multiple core enterprise packages, the aggregate value of this relationship is expected to continue expanding as the remaining divisions create libraries, existing libraries grow organically, and divisions utilize additional MediaValet add-on features and third party software integrations to increase the efficiency of their processes and productivity of their teams.

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the cloud-based digital asset management industry. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available on 38 highly secure and hyper scalable data centers around the world, MediaValet is uniquely equipped to meet the digital asset management needs of any organization, no matter its size, its industry or its location. Cutting-edge technology, exceptional product design, and unlimited friendly customer service are at the core of MediaValet's DNA -- ensuring exceptional customer and user experiences are delivered at all times.

Follow MediaValet: Blog, Twitter and LinkedIn

Surf: www.mediavalet.com

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/5/1/11G137451/Images/AdobeStock_101293897-d6c353ed4eb9af2d9ae043f0227de345.jpeg