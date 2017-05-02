S Split Corp. Declares Monthly Distributions

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - S Split Corp. (TSX:SBN)(TSX:SBN.PR.A) has declared monthly distributions payable on May 31, 2017 to shareholders of record on May 15, 2017, (ex-dividend date of May 11, 2017) in the following amounts per share:

Share Class Ticker Amount Per Share Class A Shares SBN $0.04290 Preferred Shares SBN.PR.A $0.04375

To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gain dividends, they are eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172 or visit www.strathbridge.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.