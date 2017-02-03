News Room
S Split Corp.
TSX : SBN.PR.A
TSX : SBN

S Split Corp.

February 03, 2017 16:00 ET

S Split Corp. declares monthly distributions

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 3, 2017) - S Split Corp.(TSX: SBN)(TSX:SBN.PR.A) has declared monthly distributions payable on February 28, 2017 to shareholders of record on February 15, 2017, (ex-dividend date of February 13, 2017) in the following amounts per share:

Share Class Ticker Amount Per Share
Class A Shares SBN $0.04620
Preferred Shares SBN.PR.A $0.04375

To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gain dividends, they are eligible dividends.

Aaron Ho, Vice-President, Finance Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.

121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9
416.681.3966; 1.800.725.7172
http://www.strathbridge.com/
info@strathbridge.com

