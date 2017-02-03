S Split Corp. declares monthly distributions

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 3, 2017) - S Split Corp.(TSX: SBN)(TSX:SBN.PR.A) has declared monthly distributions payable on February 28, 2017 to shareholders of record on February 15, 2017, (ex-dividend date of February 13, 2017) in the following amounts per share:

Share Class Ticker Amount Per Share Class A Shares SBN $0.04620 Preferred Shares SBN.PR.A $0.04375

To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gain dividends, they are eligible dividends.