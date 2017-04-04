S Split Corp. Declares Monthly Distributions

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 4, 2017) - S Split Corp. (TSX:SBN)(TSX:SBN.PR.A) has declared monthly distributions payable on April 28, 2017 to shareholders of record on April 13, 2017, (ex-dividend date of April 11, 2017) in the following amounts per share:

Share Class Ticker Amount Per Share Class A Shares SBN $0.04585 Preferred Shares SBN.PR.A $0.04375

To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gain dividends, they are eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172 or visit www.strathbridge.com.