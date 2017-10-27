SAA Global Education Celebrates the Outstanding Achievements of 2017 Cohort

SINGAPORE--(Marketwired - Oct 27, 2017) - SAA Global Education (SAA-GE) today celebrates the achievements and hard work of about 150 graduates from the Class of 2017. This year's graduating class comprises of 28 students who will have completed their diplomas, 43 students who have completed their bachelor degrees while another 65 students with their professional education.

This ceremony will be graced by Guest of Honour, Ambassador Gopinath Pillai, Ambassador-at-Large in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore's Special Envoy to Andhra Pradesh and the Chairman of Malvern International PLC. Our education partners from Plymouth University, University of London, Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Singapore, Association of Taxation Technicians Singapore Limited (ATTS), Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) South East Asia, Pearson Singapore and Singapore Accountancy Commission are among the distinguished guests present at the ceremony.

Many students showed outstanding achievements in their education journey and we have more than 850 ACCA prizewinners till date. A positive number of graduates showed interest in pursuing further education and most of our students are able to secure employment prior to the completion of their education.

"SAA GE has lots of highly qualified professionals. Passion and strike always go along with them. I set my study goal of passing ACCA within 2 years and all on my first try when I was a fresh student. If I do not take some credits from those lectures I would not reach my short-term goal and I would not be such success in my study in SAA GE." Ma Xin, Top 30 Graduate, ACCA June 2017 Examination.

"The school also has very helpful and approachable lecturers who are there to ensure we perform our best during examinations. Although there can be times of struggle, with SAA-GE, we are never alone. Not only do they have attentive administrative staffs that are always ready to assist you, the management also ensures that students' voices and concerns are heard." Toh Yue Ting, First Class Honours, University of London International Programmes, Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Accounting and Finance

Founded in 1985, SAA Global Education (SAA-GE) has a long established track record and has more than 30 years history as a leading accountancy education provider in Singapore. Throughout the years, SAA-GE has also consistently produced prize-winners amongst local and international students. At SAA-GE, we listen to the needs of our students and ensure they are equipped with a good education which will enhance their learning development and improve their employability when they graduate.

Prior to the graduation ceremony, Malvern International Plc ( AIM : MLVN), provider of educational services in the UK and Asia, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Sale and Purchase Agreement with the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants ("ISCA") to acquire the entire issued share capital of SAA Global Education Centre Pte Ltd in return for shares at Malvern International PLC.

Mr. Gopinath Pillai, the Chairman of Malvern Group, said: "We are delighted to have SAAGE join the Malvern Group. This acquisition is in line with Malvern's international strategy announced in June 2017 and that is to focus its brand on a few key development skills, one of which is accounting and finance education." He also said: "Looking forward we are both confident and excited at the opportunities this acquisition will bring."

Dr. Sam Malafeh, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Mavlern Group, said: "This acquisition will provide Malvern with fresh opportunities to reach and work with the large local partners, and provide access to its highly qualified trainers and lecturers. It will also broaden and strengthen Malvern's platform as an international hub for accountancy and finance education, adding to the existing/upcoming offerings in Malaysia and London."

SAA-GE Graduation Ceremony 2017 is proudly sponsored by ICAEW South East Asia and Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) Singapore.

Visit our website for the full list of 2017 graduates.