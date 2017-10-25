Sacombank chooses Integro to provide Credit Loan Origination & Risk Management platform

Will streamline lending operations to improve productivity, enhance credit quality and reduce operational risks

SINGAPORE--(Marketwired - October 25, 2017) - Integro's SmartLender Loan Origination and Risk Management platform is a market leading solution that can help Sacombank achieve their business and risk objectives to overcome limitations in their current credit management. The Loan Origination System (LOS) implementation will create a solid foundation for all of Sacombank's credit activities, contributing to increased efficiency and quality of loan processing, as well as improving overall customer service operations. The other benefits of the solution are expected to include increasing labour productivity, reducing credit processing costs, effectively managing operational and credit risk, improving transparency and safety of Sacombank's systems.

Commenting on the Letter of Award, Mr. Phan Dinh Tue, Deputy CEO, Sacombank, HCM City (Vietnam) said: "LOS Project is an important technology project of Sacombank. As one of Top 5 commercial banks in Vietnam, it has an important meaning in applying information technology to standardize the business operations of Sacombank. We believe that, with the reputation for excellent products and professional services, partnership with Integro Technologies will complete commitments and deliver a successful project."

Shekhar Mullatti, Chief Executive Officer, Integro Technologies, and Global Head, Banking, Aurionpro, said: "We are delighted to be the chosen partner for Sacombank, in Vietnam for automating and digitizing their Loan Origination processes. We are confident that our SmartLender platform will help Sacombank achieve their strategic objectives and enable the bank to maintain and manage the risk-reward balance in a proactive and effective manner."

About Sacombank:

Sacombank was established in December 21, 1991 and is now one of the top five banks in Vietnam with the strategy of becoming a leading multi-functional retail bank in the region. Safe, effective and sustainable. Sacombank's chartered capital is over VND 18,852 billion. Sacombank has a network of operations with 564 transaction points in 48/63 provinces in Vietnam and Laos and Cambodia. Sacombank is deploying more than 100 products and services in terms of cards, deposits, loans, services, foreign exchange ... for all individual customers and businesses. Particularly, the system of issuing and managing international standard cards and e-banking system with many advanced utilities are evaluated in Vietnam. In addition, Sacombank has continued to implement preferential loan packages, connecting banks and enterprises in order to contribute to stabilizing the market, meeting the demand for capital for business development, import-export and consumption. Sacombank pays special attention to cooperating with partners in various fields such as insurance, real estate, telecommunications, education, health, food, transport, agriculture ... to develop specialized products. To exploit the potential retail market in Vietnam.

About Integro Technologies Pte Ltd:

Integro Technologies is a high end and pioneering provider of Lending Platforms. Our market leading "SmartLender" platform represent best practices and practical methodologies harnessed and distilled over more than 15 years. Leading banks across Asia and the Middle East use SmartLender to help achieve their strategic objectives. Integro Technologies is headquartered in Singapore with delivery centre in Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, India, Indonesia & Philippines. Integro is a subsidiary of Aurionpro Solutions Ltd. For more information, visit www.integrosys.com.