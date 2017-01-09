SADA Systems and Collins Engineers Launch Atom, an Asset and Resource Management Application for Regional Transportation Departments and Related Agencies

The application will allow departments/agencies to reduce costs, increase efficiency and improve public safety through streamlined management and analysis of bridges, structures, signs, roadways, field personnel and more

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 9, 2017) - SADA Systems, a leading technology consulting firm transforming organizations through innovative cloud-based solutions, and Collins Engineers, provider of engineering services to the transportation sector, have collaborated to create Atom, a cloud-based application for managing regional transportation-specific assets. SADA and Collins will demonstrate Atom this week at the Transportation Research Board 96th Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C. Attendees can see the demo in booth #1237.

City and state transportation departments are charged with overseeing and maintaining tens of thousands of regional assets, ranging from bridges, signs and walkways to highways, speed bumps and bike racks. California alone has over 13,000 bridges, the annual maintenance and repair of which costs the state more than $400 million annually. California also employs over 18,000 full-time workers through Caltrans, the California Department of Transportation, including almost 5,000 maintenance workers as of 2015.

Most transportation departments don't have a single solution for managing structural assets and field staff, which limits the ability of supervisors and dispatchers to monitor asset status, oversee projects, assign personnel and analyze risk. Atom solves this problem by aggregating data on assets and resources in a SaaS application that includes analytics and reporting tools. Using Google Maps technology, supervisors/dispatchers can visualize location data across departments simultaneously, helping them make smart, real-time decisions on things like scheduling, routing, budget allocation and asset viability.

These are the primary components of the Atom application:

Inventory - The Inventory portal allows users to quickly and easily view items associated with their inventories. Customizable lists and filtering allow users to set default layouts displaying the inventories that are relevant to their fields of work. For example, a bridge engineer can filter all inventories associated with bridges and hide any irrelevant asset types. The management of assets, equipment and vehicles in a central location improves time management for scheduling against risk of failure and loss against budgeting. In addition, infrastructure and budget management are enhanced by being able to view the status of inventories in a simplified format. Integrated filtration and a clear user experience help manage inventory and minimize risk within a specific time frame. Managerial tools help rank critical groups of inventory against the scheduling and deployment of workers into the field for creation, inspection or maintenance of assets.

- The Inventory portal allows users to quickly and easily view items associated with their inventories. Customizable lists and filtering allow users to set default layouts displaying the inventories that are relevant to their fields of work. For example, a bridge engineer can filter all inventories associated with bridges and hide any irrelevant asset types. The management of assets, equipment and vehicles in a central location improves time management for scheduling against risk of failure and loss against budgeting. In addition, infrastructure and budget management are enhanced by being able to view the status of inventories in a simplified format. Integrated filtration and a clear user experience help manage inventory and minimize risk within a specific time frame. Managerial tools help rank critical groups of inventory against the scheduling and deployment of workers into the field for creation, inspection or maintenance of assets. Maps - Atom allows agencies to access and visualize data including assets, staff and projects across multiple departments using a customizable and interactive map via the Maps portal. Existing LRS or other mapping tools such as ESRI ArcGIS can be implemented to seamlessly map already existing data points. Atom gives the power of custom vantage points for every level that can be saved as templates and accessed seamlessly by specific users or user roles. Map layers can be controlled with a click or a tap to the screen for easy management of inventory, teams or risk levels. Time management features native to Google Maps help with time management and show items such as the impact of weather and traffic on field activities. This helps agencies to be more efficient in project timing and routing.

- Atom allows agencies to access and visualize data including assets, staff and projects across multiple departments using a customizable and interactive map via the Maps portal. Existing LRS or other mapping tools such as ESRI ArcGIS can be implemented to seamlessly map already existing data points. Atom gives the power of custom vantage points for every level that can be saved as templates and accessed seamlessly by specific users or user roles. Map layers can be controlled with a click or a tap to the screen for easy management of inventory, teams or risk levels. Time management features native to Google Maps help with time management and show items such as the impact of weather and traffic on field activities. This helps agencies to be more efficient in project timing and routing. Work Order - The Work Order portal creates transparency through the lifecycle of a project by managing work orders and tasks assigned to individuals or teams. Atom is designed to manage multiple projects throughout their entire lifecycle beginning with asset planning, through inspections or maintenance, and ultimately asset removal. Using multiple features from scheduling, team management and inventory prioritization will streamline throughput on task management to completion. The application packages information for all parties engaged in the decision-making tree. Managerial and governmental influencers needing exposure to the performance and completion of work orders for budget allocation will be able to easily review the work completed by individuals or teams on assets or asset groups to strengthen their decision-making processes.

- The Work Order portal creates transparency through the lifecycle of a project by managing work orders and tasks assigned to individuals or teams. Atom is designed to manage multiple projects throughout their entire lifecycle beginning with asset planning, through inspections or maintenance, and ultimately asset removal. Using multiple features from scheduling, team management and inventory prioritization will streamline throughput on task management to completion. The application packages information for all parties engaged in the decision-making tree. Managerial and governmental influencers needing exposure to the performance and completion of work orders for budget allocation will be able to easily review the work completed by individuals or teams on assets or asset groups to strengthen their decision-making processes. Risk - The Risk portal enables a centralized location where critical risk factors of assets can be displayed simplifying the decision process by reducing the need of multiple sources of data reports for various factors. Predicting the occurrence of failures through the lifecycle of an asset is a key element in implementing a strategic application like Atom. Risk management features that complete the due diligence review during critical times of the asset include measurements of failure probability, consequence and risk factors specific to the transportation industry. Throughout the lifecycle, continual measurement of risk factors through the lens of criticality and consequence steer the continuity of key operations of the organization. Organizations have the ability to customize their key performance indicators in order to best measure risks applicable to their environments.

- The Risk portal enables a centralized location where critical risk factors of assets can be displayed simplifying the decision process by reducing the need of multiple sources of data reports for various factors. Predicting the occurrence of failures through the lifecycle of an asset is a key element in implementing a strategic application like Atom. Risk management features that complete the due diligence review during critical times of the asset include measurements of failure probability, consequence and risk factors specific to the transportation industry. Throughout the lifecycle, continual measurement of risk factors through the lens of criticality and consequence steer the continuity of key operations of the organization. Organizations have the ability to customize their key performance indicators in order to best measure risks applicable to their environments. Analytics - The Analytics portal in Atom empowers users to make decisions by viewing the massive amounts of data across multiple platforms into one single display. Today, no business should make decisions without metric driven tools and visualizations. Data manipulations and filtration rolled up to the overall organization or down to the individual asset are critical decision-making tools. Atom has visualization filtering and customized calculations with supporting graphics to help summarize trends, distributions and breaking points throughout the lifecycle of an asset.

- The Analytics portal in Atom empowers users to make decisions by viewing the massive amounts of data across multiple platforms into one single display. Today, no business should make decisions without metric driven tools and visualizations. Data manipulations and filtration rolled up to the overall organization or down to the individual asset are critical decision-making tools. Atom has visualization filtering and customized calculations with supporting graphics to help summarize trends, distributions and breaking points throughout the lifecycle of an asset. Schedule - Straightforward approaches to searching for team members, inventory and work orders based on a date and time have been integrated into the application via the Schedule portal. Work can be viewed daily, weekly or monthly as well as per asset, team or individual in order to create scheduling efficiencies throughout the organization. Cost-effective schedule optimization using the advanced auto assignment, location and route management decisions to schedule workplaces and field workers reduces idle time of people, equipment and vehicles. Cross-portal technology helps plan and budget practical long-term preventative and scheduled maintenance tasks to reduce rising risk categories for assets.

- Straightforward approaches to searching for team members, inventory and work orders based on a date and time have been integrated into the application via the Schedule portal. Work can be viewed daily, weekly or monthly as well as per asset, team or individual in order to create scheduling efficiencies throughout the organization. Cost-effective schedule optimization using the advanced auto assignment, location and route management decisions to schedule workplaces and field workers reduces idle time of people, equipment and vehicles. Cross-portal technology helps plan and budget practical long-term preventative and scheduled maintenance tasks to reduce rising risk categories for assets. Teams - Managing people is just as important as managing assets. The Teams portal of Atom displays filtered information regarding employees, including their associated activities, teams, divisions, status and other background information. An understanding of each team member's workload, location and schedule is necessary in order to maximize their effectiveness. Atom simplifies this with an easy to use portal that is integrated across all portals on the dashboard to reduce duplicated information and improve data accuracy. Tools allow administrators to easily control user and team access to the system with permission controls granting or limiting access to application features. This allows managers to simplify their team members' efficiencies by only granting access to areas pertaining to their field of work. Intuitive filtration enables users to search for key team members with requested skills, certifications, and other metrics to assign critical work orders. Additionally, team productivity can be filtered based on projects scheduled, in progress or completed as well as the budgeting dollars applied to specific work orders or assets to assist in future planning.

- Managing people is just as important as managing assets. The Teams portal of Atom displays filtered information regarding employees, including their associated activities, teams, divisions, status and other background information. An understanding of each team member's workload, location and schedule is necessary in order to maximize their effectiveness. Atom simplifies this with an easy to use portal that is integrated across all portals on the dashboard to reduce duplicated information and improve data accuracy. Tools allow administrators to easily control user and team access to the system with permission controls granting or limiting access to application features. This allows managers to simplify their team members' efficiencies by only granting access to areas pertaining to their field of work. Intuitive filtration enables users to search for key team members with requested skills, certifications, and other metrics to assign critical work orders. Additionally, team productivity can be filtered based on projects scheduled, in progress or completed as well as the budgeting dollars applied to specific work orders or assets to assist in future planning. Public Usage - Interacting with the public is a necessity for some organizations. Atom's public portal allows for real-time information to be seamlessly shared with the public through a direct access URL. Organizations have the ability to custom tailor the information shared with the public in order to fit their specific needs. Atom enables public interaction to encourage feedback for asset management. The public has the ability to report items such as asset conditions as well as request items such as permits for specific areas and events. This feature helps add conveniences to the public while also reducing additional work time for existing manual processes. Providing online resources to the public assists organizations in keeping all parties informed. The public can track the location of assets such as snowplows or the progress of projects such as bridge construction and paving. This helps all parties by providing external benefits such as reducing traffic flow on roads in conditions not able to handle maximum capacity.

"There are a lot of inefficiencies in asset management and we saw an opportunity to help not only government agencies, but any related organization that needs to manage large volumes of dynamic assets and keep them well-maintained," says Tony Safoian, CEO at SADA Systems. "With Atom, clients will not only realize a significant cost savings from streamlined processes, but more efficient spending from risk-based prioritization of work orders."

"Atom is a fantastic tool to help field staff view real-time asset data and job information to streamline their day while helping managers keep track of high volumes of public assets," says Dan Cecchi, P.E., President at Collins Engineers. "Atom also has the potential to save tax dollars and improve public safety, concerns shared by both taxpayers and government officials."

Visit www.goatomapp.com to learn more.

About SADA Systems

SADA Systems, Inc. is a privately-held global leader in providing business and technology consulting services that transform organizations through cloud-based solutions. As a Facebook Workplace Service Partner, a Google Cloud Premier Partner and a Microsoft National Solutions Provider, SADA Systems has gained global accolades as an exceptional service provider with proven expertise in enterprise consulting, cloud platform migration, custom application development, managed services, user adoption and change management. Recognized on the Inc. 5000 America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for nine years, CRN's MSP Elite 150, Inc.'s Top 50 Workplaces and the 2015 Best Places to Work in Los Angeles, SADA prides itself on continuous innovation, strong partnerships and exceptional customer service. To learn more, visit: https://sadasystems.com/.

About Collins Engineers

Collins Engineers, Inc. is an ENR Top 500 Design Firm that provides engineering services in the transportation, energy, land development, marine, and construction industries. Founded in 1979, the 200-person firm has offices throughout the United States. Continually on the leading edge of standards and methodology, Collins strives to provide innovative engineering solutions to complex problems, with realistic, honest answers. http://www.collinsengr.com/.