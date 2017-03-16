SADA Systems Earns Americas Google Cloud Partner Awards for Cloud Platform and Maps Customer Success

The Google Cloud Premier Partner recently announced plans to invest several million dollars into its Google practice

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 16, 2017) - SADA Systems has received the Google Cloud 2016 Americas Partner Award for GCP Customer Success and the Google Cloud 2016 Americas Partner Award for Maps Customer Success. The awards recognize SADA for its sales, marketing, technical and support excellence in helping customers of all sizes transform their businesses using Google Cloud Platform, Google Maps and related applications.

SADA is a Google Cloud Premier Partner, helping customers like Colgate-Palmolive, Hunterdon Healthcare, Marriott, Chicago Department of Transformation, and Smyte to leverage Google cloud services to achieve organizational goals, improve productivity and collaboration, and cut costs of infrastructure and data management. SADA's approach spans the full project lifecycle, from assessment and planning to implementation, customization, and change management. SADA grew its Google practice 120% in 2016, and recently announced plans to invest several million dollars in this unit.

"Our customers are eager to modernize IT, and they know that Google's diverse set of cloud services enable better collaboration and productivity," says Joe Kosco, Vice President of Sales for the Google Practice at SADA Systems. "We're grateful to the many customers that have entrusted us to help them transform the way they work. We've proven many times that the combination of Google and SADA drives rapid and significant ROI. It's wonderful to be recognized by Google for our work across their portfolio of technologies."

"Partners are vital contributors to Google Cloud's growing ecosystem, helping us meet the needs of a diverse range of customers, from up-and-coming startups to Fortune 500 companies," says Bertrand Yansouni, VP Global Partner Sales and Strategic Alliances at Google Cloud. "We are proud to provide this recognition to SADA Systems, which has consistently demonstrated customer success across GCP and Maps."

SADA Systems, Inc. is a privately-held global leader in providing business and technology consulting services that transform organizations through innovative cloud-based solutions. As a Google Cloud Premier Partner, SADA Systems has proven expertise in enterprise consulting, cloud platform migration and deployment, custom application development, managed services, user adoption and change management. Named Global Partner of the Year for Google Maps for 2013, 2014 and 2015, as well as 2016 Americas Google Partner of the Year for GCP and Maps, SADA has a successful track record of delivering all Google Cloud solutions, including G Suite, Google Cloud Platform, Chrome, Google Enterprise Search, and Google Maps. To learn more, visit: https://sadasystems.com/.