SADA Systems to Host an Executive Summit on Transforming Healthcare

Dr. Thomas C. Lee of The Vision Center at Children's Hospital Los Angeles will deliver the keynote speech focused on disrupting healthcare delivery models using modern technologies

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - SADA Systems will host an event this month in Los Angeles about how cloud computing technologies are being used to empower care teams, advance patient care and optimize healthcare operations. The event is being sponsored by Microsoft and SADA Systems, a Microsoft Gold Partner and award-winning global leader in providing business and technology consulting services that transform organizations through cloud-based solutions. Dr. Thomas C. Lee, Director of The Vision Center at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, will give the keynote speech.

Persons interested in attending -- either in-person or remotely -- can register here. The details of the event are as follows:

Who: CXOs, Physicians, Health IT Professionals, Medical Directors, Caregivers, and Healthcare Providers

What: Executive Summit - Innovative Technologies Transforming Healthcare

Where: City Club Los Angeles, 555 S. Flower Street 51st Floor (Validated Parking)

When: Wednesday, March 22nd from 2:00pm - 5:00pm PT

Why: This is an opportunity to learn about the newest technologies and how they're being used in innovative ways to transform and advance patient care. Hear about applicable use cases, industry trends, and forecasts on how these emerging technologies are changing the face of health care.

Last month, SADA was named a recipient of Microsoft's 2017 Health Innovation Awards, for a pioneering telemedicine project implemented with the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Medical Group. The initiative, led by Dr. Lee, delivers remote training for eye surgeons in Armenia in partnership with the Armenian EyeCare Project (AECP). The goal is to help reduce rates of infant blindness, which occurs three times as often in Armenia as in the United States and other Western countries.

About SADA Systems

SADA Systems, Inc. is a privately-held global leader in providing business and technology consulting services that transform organizations through cloud-based solutions. As a Microsoft National Solutions Provider, SADA Systems has gained global accolades as an exceptional service provider with proven expertise in enterprise consulting, cloud platform migration, custom application development, managed services, user adoption and change management. Recognized on the Inc. 5000 America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for nine years, CRN's MSP Elite 150, Inc.'s 2016 Top 50 Workplaces and the 2015 Best Places to Work in Los Angeles, SADA prides itself on continuous innovation, strong partnerships and exceptional customer service. To learn more, visit: https://sadasystems.com/.