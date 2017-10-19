Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. Enters Into Financial Agreement with NorthBridge Financial, Inc.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 19, 2017) - On October 19, 2017 Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. ( OTC : SRMX), a Utah corporation ("The Company"), entered into a settlement agreement and stipulation ("the settlement agreement") with Northbridge Financial Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Northbridge") pursuant to which the Company agreed to issue common stock to Northbridge in exchange for settlement of certain outstanding debts of the Company in the amount of $190,000 owed to one of the Company's primary manufacturing partners ("the settlement amount"). These obligations were incurred by the Company as a result of the product development of various technology devices that the Company intends to bring to market in the first quarter of 2018.

The Settlement Agreement became effective and binding upon the company and Northbridge upon execution of the Northbridge order by the district court on October 4, 2017. Pursuant to the terms of the settlement agreement approved by the Northbridge order on October 4, 2017 the Company agreed to issue to Northbridge settlement shares of the Company stock in one more tranches necessary to satisfy the Northbridge Settlement Amount through the issuance of freely trading securities issued pursuant to Section 3(a)(10) of the Securities Act of 1933.

About SkyFidelity, Inc.

SkyFidelity's objective is to build a world-class multi-division technology company. In order to expand its operational capacities in the wireless world, SkyFidelity purchased 100% of the stock in TriCascade, Inc in July 2016. This acquisition of TriCascade, Inc provides SkyFidelity, Inc with the opportunity to acquire manufacturing and product development experience in Taiwan and China from the exceptional leadership of Tricascade's management team, led by its President and CEO, Max Li.

About Tri Cascade, Inc.

Founded in May 2010, Tri Cascade, Inc. is committed to developing innovative Internet of Things (IoT) convergent technologies and products to reduce energy costs and empower the end user for smarter and safer living. Leveraging its extensive experience in energy management, wireless networking, and home and B2B automation and device control systems, Tri Cascade focuses on bringing leading edge Wi-Fi and machine-to-machine wireless innovations for smart energy management to both residential and commercial markets. Tri Cascade aims to use the Internet of Things to make cities dynamic and responsive to energy demands and sudden energy spikes. Tri Cascade's current product ready for release in the first quarter of 2018 is the SKiQ, the first of its kind redundant 4G/LTE super router. For more information, visit www.tricascade.com.