Safe Bulkers, Inc. to Host Institutional Investor and Analyst Day in New York City on October 18, 2017

MONACO--(Marketwired - Oct 10, 2017) - Safe Bulkers, Inc. (the "Company") ( NYSE : SB), an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, announced today that the Company will host an Institutional Investor and Analyst Day on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 in New York City to discuss the Company's recent developments and prospects, as well as the drybulk shipping market outlook.

The event, which is for institutional investors and analysts, will feature a presentation by the Company's senior management team, followed by a question and answer session. Pre-registration is required to attend the event.

If you would like to attend this event, please contact our investor relations advisor, Capital Link at 212-661-7566 or by email at safebulkers@capitallink.com

About Safe Bulkers, Inc.

The Company is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world's largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The Company's common stock, series B preferred stock, series C preferred stock and series D preferred stock are listed on the NYSE, and trade under the symbols "SB", "SB.PR.B", "SB.PR.C", and "SB.PR.D", respectively.

