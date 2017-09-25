SafeBreach Experts and Expertise in Demand for Upcoming Information Security Trade Events

Executives and Researchers to Present at Structure Security, Cybercon 2017 and ISSA International

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 25, 2017) - SafeBreach, the leading provider of Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS), will be participating in several upcoming information security trade events, presenting new techniques for using threat intelligence to protect networks and data, new research into novel security vulnerabilities and also a competitive technology demonstration.

"The SafeBreach Breach and Attack Simulation platform is gaining tremendous momentum as more and more organizations learn how continuously validating security defenses with real hacker breach methods, can give them the advantage over hackers before the next attack occurs," said SafeBreach co-founder and CTO Itzik Kotler. "Meanwhile, the SafeBreach Labs team is also grabbing attention with its research and analysis of new exploits and attacks to help give organizations a hacker's point-of-view of the threats they face."

Structure Security

Breach and Attack Simulation: Making Threat Actors Work for You: VP of product management at SafeBreach, Ayal Yogev, and SafeBreach partner Visa Threat Intelligence's Senior Director, Glen Jones, will present on how to use breach and attack simulation in combination with threat intelligence indicators of compromise to anticipate, mitigate and thwart attacks against the enterprise before they occur.

Wednesday, September 27 at 9:15 a.m. PDT

South San Francisco Conference Center | 255 S Airport Blvd, South San Francisco, CA 94080

Moderator: Joe Franscella, contributing writer, DevOps.com | Presenters: Ayal Yogev, vice president of product management, SafeBreach; Glen Jones, senior director, Visa Risk Products, Visa

Cybercon 2017

CIO Product Pitch: An invite-only session where companies from across the U.S. and across the globe have been selected to participate in this product pitch to a panel of CIOs, CISOs and other security professionals from southeastern U.S. companies and governments. SafeBreach will demonstrate its grounding Breach and Attack Simulation platform in this competitive format.

Wednesday, October 4 at 11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. ET

Georgia Tech Global Learning Center | Room 222 | 84 5th St NW Atlanta, GA 30308

ISSA International Conference

Weaponizing Threat Intelligence: A Practical and Actionable Approach: Given the rise of cyberattacks, companies are depending on threat intelligence to receive notification of attacks, allowing organizations to react quickly before they become victims. However, this poses the question of how to operationalize and weaponize this threat intelligence data. Using the payment card industry as a case-study, SafeBreach's Kotler and Visa Threat Intelligence's Steve Mason will present ways to weaponize threat intelligence, from publicly-available tools to more sophisticated approaches that transform indicators of compromise (IoCs) into breach simulations.

Tuesday, October 10 at 12:15 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. PT

Track: Infrastructure | Nautilus 3 | Sheraton Hotel & Marina in San Diego, California

Presenters: Itzik Kotler, CTO and co-founder, SafeBreach; Steve Mason, senior director, Visa Threat Intelligence

About SafeBreach:

SafeBreach is a pioneer in the emerging category of breach and attack simulation. The company's ground-breaking platform provides a "hacker's view" of an enterprise's security posture to proactively predict attacks, validate security controls and improve SOC analyst response. SafeBreach automatically executes thousands of breach methods from an extensive and growing Hacker's Playbook™ of research and real-world investigative data. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company is funded by Sequoia Capital, Deutsche Telekom Capital, Hewlett Packard Pathfinder and investor Shlomo Kramer. For more information, visit www.safebreach.com or follow on Twitter @SafeBreach.