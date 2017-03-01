SafeBreach Selected for Momentum Partners Q1 2017 Watch List

Cybersecurity Market Analyst Group Recognizes SafeBreach for Excellence in Continuous Security Validation

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 1, 2017) - SafeBreach, the leading provider of continuous security validation, today announced that the company has been selected to Momentum Partners' Q1 2017 Quarterly Market Report Watch List, a periodical assessment of cybersecurity market activity featuring a comprehensive assessment of deal-making, market momentum and M&A activity. Each quarter, Momentum Partners features ten companies for their Watch List, selected based on the firm's assessment of industry trends, market activity and innovative approach to current cybersecurity challenges.

"Momentum Partners has a keen focus on significant market trends and an extensive knowledge of the IT security industry," said Guy Bejerano, CEO and co-founder of SafeBreach. "To be named to their Watch List is validation that the SafeBreach platform, and our hacker's view of measuring risks and challenging security defenses, is the right approach and one that we believe is essential to protecting high value data and the systems where that data resides."

The SafeBreach platform, in combination with the Hacker's Playbook™ of breach methods, gives security operations center (SOC) teams the adversary's perspective to continually quantify security risks and validate the efficacy of security controls. SafeBreach recently announced a strategic reseller agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE); the platform also complements the Security ArcSight SIEM solution to help its customers quantify their current risks and then quickly pivot into steps towards remediation and mitigation. SafeBreach also recently announced integration with Visa Threat Intelligence to help the payment industry weaponize threat intelligence. By transforming threat intelligence indicators of compromise into breach methods, companies can understand the impact of an up-to-date threat, and react quickly to address gaps.

About SafeBreach:

SafeBreach is a pioneer in the emerging category of continuous security validation. The company's groundbreaking platform provides a "hacker's view" of an enterprise's security posture to proactively predict attacks, validate security controls and improve SOC analyst response. SafeBreach automatically executes breach methods with an extensive and growing Hacker's Playbook™ of research and real-world investigative data. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company is funded by Sequoia Capital, Deutsche Telekom Capital, Hewlett Packard Pathfinder and investor Shlomo Kramer. SafeBreach is a 2016 SINET16 Innovator, and a finalist for the RSA 2016 Innovation Sandbox and BlackHat Most Innovative Startup competitions. For more information, visit www.safebreach.com or follow on Twitter @SafeBreach.