Safer, more efficient commutes for British Columbians with newly approved Highway 1 funding

CHASE, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Modern and efficient roadways are crucial to encouraging and supporting economic activity, facilitating trade, and creating good paying, middle class jobs. The governments of Canada and British Columbia are investing in well-planned infrastructure that will make it easier to move people and products across the country, while supporting sustained economic growth and productivity for years to come.

Today, the governments of Canada and British Columbia announced a joint investment of over $92.6 million to expand and upgrade a major section of the TransCanada Highway east of Chase. Work will include expanding a 3.1-kilometre stretch of highway from two lanes to four between Chase West and Jade Mountain, upgrading the bridge at Chase Creek, and constructing access improvements at Shuswap Avenue East, Mattey's Road and Coburn Street.

Design of the project is ongoing, while consultation with First Nations and engagement with community stakeholders continues. Construction is expected to start in 2019 and be finished by 2021. Once completed, this project will improve safety, access and traffic flow for local residents, tourists and commercial drivers.

This investment is expected to generate 270 direct jobs over the life of the project.

Quotes

"Expanding Highway 1 from Chase West to Jade Mountain will allow Canadians to spend less time on the road and more time with their families, and make it easier for businesses to get their goods to markets. The Government of Canada is pleased to contribute to this important project. Strategic investments in transportation infrastructure help address congestion and bottlenecks along vital rail and highway corridors, and around transportation hubs and ports."

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"This investment into improvements east of Chase will help ensure the Trans-Canada Highway is safer, less congested, and has more passing opportunities for all who travel it, including the First Nations communities, regional commuters, local residents, tourists, and commercial drivers. The Chase West to Jade Mountain project is also another great example of how we are building a Strong BC for the future and creating high paying, family supporting jobs."

Todd Stone, B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

Quick facts

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Budget 2017 proposed over $10 billion over 11 years in trade and transportation projects across Canada.

The Government of Canada is contributing up to $36,750,000 through the Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component - National and Regional Projects towards this project.

The Government of British Columbia is contributing the remaining $55,885,453.

