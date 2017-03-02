Safer, more efficient commutes for Nova Scotians with newly approved Aerotech connector

WELLINGTON, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - March 2, 2017) - Modern and efficient roadways and transportation networks are crucial in encouraging economic activity, improving safety, facilitating trade and creating good paying middle-class jobs.

Darrell Samson, Member of Parliament for Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Bill Horne, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank, on behalf of the Honourable Geoff MacLellan, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal, today announced more than $21 million in federal-provincial funding for the Aerotech connector road in Nova Scotia.

The project involves constructing a new connector road between Trunk 2 and Highway 102 (at Exit 5) to create an alternative route to the Fall River/Wellington area.

Once complete, the new Aerotech connector road will significantly improve traffic circulation, increase driver safety and reduce greenhouse gas emissions resulting from congestion. It will also serve as a vital link for first responders to access the Fall River/Wellington community and provide new opportunities for commercial and residential development in the area.

The Government of Canada is contributing $10 million to this project, representing 50 percent of the estimated $20 million total eligible project costs. The Government of Nova Scotia will provide the remainder of the funding.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada recognizes how important modern and efficient infrastructure is in strengthening the middle class, supporting a high standard of living, and a growing Canadian economy. Building the Aerotech connector will allow people to spend less time on the road and more time with their families, help rural residents get the healthcare and other services they need, and make it easier for businesses to get their goods to markets."

- Darrell Samson, Member of Parliament for Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"This new connector is anticipated to vastly improve traffic flow and reduce congestion in the growing Fall River and Waverley area. These investments are important so that people, goods and services can travel safely across Nova Scotia."

- Bill Horne, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank, on behalf of the Honourable Geoff MacLellan, Minister of the Nova Scotia Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal

Quick facts

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

