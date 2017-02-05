Safer trails for snowmobilers in Outaouais

Government of Canada supports VHR Outaouais Inc. project

Tourism provides an excellent opportunity for economic development in Canada. The Government of Canada's investment in tourism projects reflects its willingness to support actions that generate substantial economic benefits in the Outaouais region.

Acting on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, William Amos, Member of Parliament for Pontiac, announced that $95,000 in financial assistance has been granted to VHR Outaouais under the Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP).

VHR Outaouais is the regional association for seven Outaouais snowmobile clubs. Its mandate is to facilitate trail development or transfer procedures for the clubs and to provide them with technical assistance and administrative support. The non-repayable contribution will help the association refurbish the railway bridge that spans the Ottawa River.

Quotes

"Organizations such as VHR Outaouais, in conjunction with the Fédération des clubs de motoneigistes du Québec (FCMQ), play a vital role in developing our region's tourism industry and economy. Today's announcement will create positive and direct benefits for the community and businesses, confirming that this is a prime place to play and visit."

William Amos, Member of Parliament for Pontiac

"The Government of Canada is determined to invest in projects that stimulate the region's economy by showcasing tourism projects. The Government of Canada's contribution will enable the organization to enrich the visitor experience and give a greater number of people a chance to explore the Outaouais region."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"We want to thank CED and the FCMQ for their support for our project, which will provide snowmobilers with a safe bridge between Ontario and Quebec."

Sylvain Marchand, President of VHR Outaouais Inc.

"As part of its mission to develop snowmobiling in Quebec, the FCMQ is proud to be a major financial partner in developing the snowmobile industry in Quebec. VHR Outaouais' project fully meets the objectives of sustainable trail development."

Denise Grenier, President of the FCMQ

CED is one of the six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

