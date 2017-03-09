Safety and traffic flow upgrades coming to Highway 4 west of Port Alberni

PORT ALBERNI, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 9, 2017) - Investing in modern, safe and efficient roadways is critical to keeping residents connected to surrounding communities, helping businesses efficiently move their goods, and building a strong economic future for all Canadians.

Today, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Todd Stone, B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, announced an agreement to jointly fund upgrades to a stretch of the Pacific Rim Highway about 14 kilometres east of the Ucluelet-Tofino junction near Kennedy Lake. The total estimated eligible costs of the project are $27 million.

The project will widen and straighten a 1.5-kilometre stretch of highway presently known for its 30-kilometre/hour speed advisory, sharp curves and poor sight lines. Highway 4 is the longest East-West highway on Vancouver Island, and is the only road linking the tourism destination communities of Tofino and Ucluelet, and the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve to the rest of Vancouver Island.

Construction is expected to last approximately two years, beginning in spring 2018 and ending in spring 2020.

"This project will make it safer and easier for local residents, tourists and commercial drivers travelling along Kennedy Lake. The Government of Canada will continue to work in close collaboration with British Columbia to ensure we make smart infrastructure investments that help provide job opportunities for the middle-class, and build the Canada of tomorrow."

- The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"We identified Highway 4 widening and alignment improvements near Kennedy Lake as a priority in our BC on the Move transportation plan. Thanks to this valuable partnership with Canada, we are now moving forward on this project that will improve safety on this vital route linking the communities of Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet, and providing access to Pacific Rim National Park."

- Todd Stone, B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

The Government of Canada will provide up to $13,500,000 towards this project through the Provincial Territorial Infrastructure Component - National and Regional Projects.

Under the agreement, the Government of British Columbia will be contributing $13,500,000 towards the eligible costs and will also be responsible for any remaining costs towards the $30 million estimated project total, such as internal costs or costs incurred before federal project approval.

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

